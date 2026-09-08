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Selena Gomez just posted "One day.." next to a newborn photo, and it's the third time in months she's dropped this exact hint

Between an Instagram caption in October, a podcast confession about wanting four kids, and now this, Gomez keeps returning to the same two words, and each time it means a little more

Selena Gomez just posted "One day.." next to a newborn photo, and it's the third time in months she's dropped this exact hint

Selena Gomez

Photo by LISA O'CONNOR / AFP via Getty Images
Nayana Ashok
By Nayana AshokSep 08, 2026
Nayana Ashok
Nayana Ashok is a content writer with over five years of experience creating engaging, SEO-optimised content across various topics, including lifestyle, health and wellness, technology, community-focused stories, and business trends. She holds an MPhil, MA, and BA in English Literature from Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham and brings a strong academic grounding in language and storytelling to her work. Her writing combines creative flair with clarity and structure, enabling her to craft insightful blogs, feature articles, and digital content tailored for diverse audiences. Known for her adaptability and attention to detail, she has worked on editorial and branded content projects that demand creativity and precision. Nayana’s areas of interest include cultural narratives, emerging technologies, health communication, and socially impactful reporting. She is particularly drawn to stories that bridge community experiences with broader societal themes.
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Highlights:

  • Selena Gomez shared an Instagram story this week showing her holding a newborn baby, captioned simply "One day.." alongside a crying-with-joy emoji.
  • It's not an isolated post. In October, she captioned a clip of her Wizards Beyond Waverly Place character becoming a mother with "Hopefully one day that'll be me," and more recently told a podcast she wants four children.
  • Gomez has spoken publicly about medical issues that mean she can't safely carry a pregnancy herself, and has said she's open to surrogacy or adoption instead.

Selena Gomez has a way of saying the same thing without repeating herself. This week it was a newborn baby photo on her Instagram story, captioned "One day.." Back in October, it was a clip from her own show, captioned "Hopefully one day that'll be me." Different post, same two words, same quiet ache sitting underneath both of them.

What did she actually post this time?

An Instagram story showing Gomez with a newborn baby, the caption reading simply "One day.." alongside a smiling-through-tears emoji and a small cloud. It's brief, unexplained, and exactly the kind of post that invites speculation precisely because it doesn't spell anything out. Married to music producer Benny Blanco since September 2025, Gomez has let these small, unfussy moments do the talking rather than any formal announcement.

Why does this keep happening?

Because the wish is real, and she's been fairly open about it. In October, Gomez shared a scene from Wizards Beyond Waverly Place, in which her character Alex Russo discovers she's a mother, captioned with the same hope: "Hopefully one day that'll be me." More recently, on husband Benny Blanco's podcast, she went further than a caption, telling him and his co-hosts she actually wants four children, tracing the idea back to a dinner-table scene in the 2005 film The Family Stone that she says she can't get out of her head, picturing herself one day surrounded by a full table of grown children the way Diane Keaton's character is in that film.

What's the medical context behind all this?

A serious one, which is part of why these small hints carry real weight. Gomez has said publicly that medical issues mean carrying a pregnancy herself could put her life and the baby's in jeopardy, forcing her to grieve the version of motherhood she'd once pictured. She's said she's open to surrogacy or adoption instead, and has been clear that whichever path it ends up being, the child will be hers all the same.

The pattern so far
October"Hopefully one day that'll be me," captioned on a Wizards Beyond Waverly Place clip
Recent podcast appearanceSays she wants four children, inspired by The Family Stone
This weekNewborn photo captioned "One day.."
Married toBenny Blanco, since September 2025
Stated path to motherhoodOpen to surrogacy or adoption

Does Benny Blanco feel the same way?

By his own account, yes, enthusiastically. Blanco has spoken separately about looking forward to being a father, and has described Gomez, someone he calls typically shy in a room full of strangers, as someone who comes alive specifically around children. Between his comments and hers, the picture that emerges isn't one dramatic announcement waiting to happen. It's two people who've been saying the same quiet thing in different ways for the better part of a year.

Quick answers

  • Is Selena Gomez pregnant?
No. There's no confirmation of a pregnancy. The recent Instagram story is a hint about future plans, not an announcement.
  • Can Selena Gomez carry her own children?
She's said publicly that medical issues make carrying a pregnancy risky for her, and that she's open to surrogacy or adoption instead.
  • When did Selena Gomez marry Benny Blanco?
The couple married in September 2025, after going public with their relationship in late 2023.
selena gomez baby hintselena gomez newborn photoselena gomez benny blanco familyselena gomez “one day”selena gomez
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