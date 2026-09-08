Selena Gomez just posted "One day.." next to a newborn photo, and it's the third time in months she's dropped this exact hint

Highlights:

Selena Gomez shared an Instagram story this week showing her holding a newborn baby, captioned simply "One day.." alongside a crying-with-joy emoji.

It's not an isolated post. In October, she captioned a clip of her Wizards Beyond Waverly Place character becoming a mother with "Hopefully one day that'll be me," and more recently told a podcast she wants four children.

Gomez has spoken publicly about medical issues that mean she can't safely carry a pregnancy herself, and has said she's open to surrogacy or adoption instead.

Selena Gomez has a way of saying the same thing without repeating herself. This week it was a newborn baby photo on her Instagram story, captioned "One day.." Back in October, it was a clip from her own show, captioned "Hopefully one day that'll be me." Different post, same two words, same quiet ache sitting underneath both of them.

What did she actually post this time?

An Instagram story showing Gomez with a newborn baby, the caption reading simply "One day.." alongside a smiling-through-tears emoji and a small cloud. It's brief, unexplained, and exactly the kind of post that invites speculation precisely because it doesn't spell anything out. Married to music producer Benny Blanco since September 2025, Gomez has let these small, unfussy moments do the talking rather than any formal announcement.

Why does this keep happening?

Because the wish is real, and she's been fairly open about it. In October, Gomez shared a scene from Wizards Beyond Waverly Place, in which her character Alex Russo discovers she's a mother, captioned with the same hope: "Hopefully one day that'll be me." More recently, on husband Benny Blanco's podcast, she went further than a caption, telling him and his co-hosts she actually wants four children, tracing the idea back to a dinner-table scene in the 2005 film The Family Stone that she says she can't get out of her head, picturing herself one day surrounded by a full table of grown children the way Diane Keaton's character is in that film.

What's the medical context behind all this?

A serious one, which is part of why these small hints carry real weight. Gomez has said publicly that medical issues mean carrying a pregnancy herself could put her life and the baby's in jeopardy, forcing her to grieve the version of motherhood she'd once pictured. She's said she's open to surrogacy or adoption instead, and has been clear that whichever path it ends up being, the child will be hers all the same.

The pattern so far October "Hopefully one day that'll be me," captioned on a Wizards Beyond Waverly Place clip Recent podcast appearance Says she wants four children, inspired by The Family Stone This week Newborn photo captioned "One day.." Married to Benny Blanco, since September 2025 Stated path to motherhood Open to surrogacy or adoption

Does Benny Blanco feel the same way?

By his own account, yes, enthusiastically. Blanco has spoken separately about looking forward to being a father, and has described Gomez, someone he calls typically shy in a room full of strangers, as someone who comes alive specifically around children. Between his comments and hers, the picture that emerges isn't one dramatic announcement waiting to happen. It's two people who've been saying the same quiet thing in different ways for the better part of a year.

Quick answers

Is Selena Gomez pregnant?

No. There's no confirmation of a pregnancy. The recent Instagram story is a hint about future plans, not an announcement.

Can Selena Gomez carry her own children?

She's said publicly that medical issues make carrying a pregnancy risky for her, and that she's open to surrogacy or adoption instead.

When did Selena Gomez marry Benny Blanco?

The couple married in September 2025, after going public with their relationship in late 2023.