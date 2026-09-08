Selena Gomez just posted "One day.." next to a newborn photo, and it's the third time in months she's dropped this exact hint

Highlights:
- Selena Gomez shared an Instagram story this week showing her holding a newborn baby, captioned simply "One day.." alongside a crying-with-joy emoji.
- It's not an isolated post. In October, she captioned a clip of her Wizards Beyond Waverly Place character becoming a mother with "Hopefully one day that'll be me," and more recently told a podcast she wants four children.
- Gomez has spoken publicly about medical issues that mean she can't safely carry a pregnancy herself, and has said she's open to surrogacy or adoption instead.
Selena Gomez has a way of saying the same thing without repeating herself. This week it was a newborn baby photo on her Instagram story, captioned "One day.." Back in October, it was a clip from her own show, captioned "Hopefully one day that'll be me." Different post, same two words, same quiet ache sitting underneath both of them.
What did she actually post this time?
An Instagram story showing Gomez with a newborn baby, the caption reading simply "One day.." alongside a smiling-through-tears emoji and a small cloud. It's brief, unexplained, and exactly the kind of post that invites speculation precisely because it doesn't spell anything out. Married to music producer Benny Blanco since September 2025, Gomez has let these small, unfussy moments do the talking rather than any formal announcement.
Why does this keep happening?
Because the wish is real, and she's been fairly open about it. In October, Gomez shared a scene from Wizards Beyond Waverly Place, in which her character Alex Russo discovers she's a mother, captioned with the same hope: "Hopefully one day that'll be me." More recently, on husband Benny Blanco's podcast, she went further than a caption, telling him and his co-hosts she actually wants four children, tracing the idea back to a dinner-table scene in the 2005 film The Family Stone that she says she can't get out of her head, picturing herself one day surrounded by a full table of grown children the way Diane Keaton's character is in that film.
What's the medical context behind all this?
A serious one, which is part of why these small hints carry real weight. Gomez has said publicly that medical issues mean carrying a pregnancy herself could put her life and the baby's in jeopardy, forcing her to grieve the version of motherhood she'd once pictured. She's said she's open to surrogacy or adoption instead, and has been clear that whichever path it ends up being, the child will be hers all the same.
|The pattern so far
|October
|"Hopefully one day that'll be me," captioned on a Wizards Beyond Waverly Place clip
|Recent podcast appearance
|Says she wants four children, inspired by The Family Stone
|This week
|Newborn photo captioned "One day.."
|Married to
|Benny Blanco, since September 2025
|Stated path to motherhood
|Open to surrogacy or adoption
Does Benny Blanco feel the same way?
Quick answers
- Is Selena Gomez pregnant?
- Can Selena Gomez carry her own children?
- When did Selena Gomez marry Benny Blanco?