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Lionsgate 'furious' as Amazon leaks Jason Statham’s entire $100m movie 48 hours early

The leak gave viewers an early look at Lionsgate’s latest theatrical gamble

Lionsgate 'furious' as Amazon leaks Jason Statham’s entire $100m movie 48 hours early

The blunder is particularly awkward because Mutiny is not an Amazon film

X/ mutinymovie
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranAug 20, 2026
Gayathri Kallukaran

Gayathri Kallukaran is a junior journalist at Eastern Eye, with over two years of journalism experience, covering entertainment, culture, lifestyle, travel, and technology. Her areas of interest include human-interest stories, inclusive storytelling, and people-focused features.

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Highlights

  • Jason Statham’s Mutiny was briefly available to watch in full on Amazon Prime Video in the US.
  • The accidental streaming appearance came two days before its planned theatrical release.
  • The 95-minute Lionsgate action thriller was quickly removed after users discovered the listing.

Jason Statham’s latest action film was supposed to have its big-screen moment this week. Instead, some Amazon Prime Video users got the chance to watch the entire film before it had even opened in cinemas.

Mutiny briefly appeared in full on Prime Video in the US on August 19, despite its scheduled theatrical release on August 21. The film was reportedly accessible for around an hour before Amazon pulled it, leaving the listing marked as unavailable.

The blunder is particularly awkward because Mutiny is not an Amazon film. Lionsgate is distributing the movie in the US, while it was produced by MadRiver Pictures and Jason Statham’s Punch Palace Productions. There is no indication that the early appearance was an intentional release or marketing stunt.

The full Jason Statham film was exposed

This was more than an incorrectly dated listing or an early trailer. Users were reportedly able to access the entire 95-minute film, complete with its cast information, thumbnail and synopsis. The listing was subsequently taken down.

The timing makes the mistake even more significant. Mutiny was due to arrive exclusively in cinemas, meaning the accidental Prime Video appearance gave viewers access to the finished film roughly 48 hours before its intended theatrical debut.

Amazon has been contacted for comment, although there was no immediate indication that the early availability was deliberate.

What is Mutiny about?

Statham plays Cole Reed, a former Special Forces operative and New York police officer who now works in private security. After his billionaire friend and employer is murdered, Reed is framed for the killing and forced to go on the run.

He eventually boards a cargo ship while attempting to uncover the truth, only to find himself caught in a wider international conspiracy. Annabelle Wallis, Roland Møller and Adrian Lester also star, with Jean-François Richet directing.

The film marks another collaboration between Statham and Lionsgate following the success of The Beekeeper, while also being the fourth production from Statham’s Punch Palace Productions.

Lionsgate now has an unusual release-day problem

The leak comes at an especially inconvenient moment for Mutiny, with the film arriving during a crowded summer cinema schedule and relying on Statham’s action-star appeal to draw audiences.

The film is officially scheduled for its theatrical release on August 21. Its official website continues to promote the cinema release, with no indication that the early Prime Video appearance changed the planned schedule.

For now, the film is no longer available on Prime Video. But the brief mistake was enough to put an entire Lionsgate theatrical release online before audiences were supposed to see it, turning what should have been a cinema launch into an unexpected Amazon leak.

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