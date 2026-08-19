Will Smith linked to a £65 million Indian film in its wildest casting move yet

Highlights

Will Smith is reportedly in talks to make his Indian film debut in Atlee’s Raaka.

The Hollywood star could play the primary antagonist opposite Allu Arjun, according to reports.

The reported £65 million sci-fi film also stars Deepika Padukone, but Smith’s involvement has not been officially confirmed.

Will Smith could be heading into unfamiliar territory. The Hollywood star is reportedly being considered for a major role in Atlee’s upcoming sci-fi film Raaka, potentially putting him opposite Allu Arjun in what could become one of the most unexpected international casting combinations in Indian cinema.

According to reports, Smith is not being lined up for a brief cameo. Instead, discussions have centred on him playing one of the film’s main villains. If confirmed, the role would mark Smith’s Indian film debut and give an already ambitious project an even bigger international profile.

Will Smith could play the villain

Raaka already has considerable star power attached to it, with Allu Arjun and Deepika Padukone leading Atlee’s ambitious sci-fi project. The reported addition of Smith, however, could take the film into a very different league.

According to Mid-Day, discussions around Smith have been ongoing for around a year. His dates are reportedly being worked out, with the overseas filming schedule expected to depend on his availability.

“Will Smith’s dates are being worked out. The overseas location will be locked depending on his availability. His costumes have been finalised and there is immense excitement in the crew for the next leg,” a source was quoted as saying.

If the reports prove accurate, Smith would reportedly take on the role of the primary antagonist rather than simply appearing as a familiar Hollywood face for a few minutes.

However, there is an important caveat. Neither Smith nor the makers have officially confirmed his involvement, so the casting remains a report for now.

A £65 million sci-fi gamble gets even bigger

The reported Smith casting comes as Raaka is already being positioned as an enormous production. The film is reportedly being made on a budget of around ₹700 crore, approximately £65 million, putting it among the most expensive Indian productions.

Alongside Allu Arjun and Deepika Padukone, the reported cast includes Mrunal Thakur, Rashmika Mandanna and Janhvi Kapoor.

The film has also been surrounded by casting speculation before. Shah Rukh Khan was previously rumoured to have a role, although those reports were later disputed, with reports suggesting he could instead make a cameo.

Smith's reported involvement would nevertheless be a considerably different proposition. The actor has spoken about his interest in Indian cinema in the past, making Raaka a potentially significant opportunity if the deal comes together.

Could this be Smith’s Bollywood moment?

For Smith, appearing in Raaka would represent more than another international role. It would introduce him to one of the world's biggest film audiences while placing him in a genre that could benefit from his global recognition.

For Atlee, meanwhile, the casting would fit the filmmaker's increasingly international ambitions. Bringing together Allu Arjun, Deepika Padukone and potentially Smith in a large-scale sci-fi spectacle could give Raaka considerable attention beyond India.

But for now, the most intriguing part of the story remains the possibility rather than the certainty. A Hollywood superstar playing the villain opposite Allu Arjun in a reported £65 million Indian sci-fi film is certainly a headline-making combination. Whether it actually makes it to the screen, however, remains to be seen.