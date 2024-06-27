  • Thursday, June 27, 2024
Trailer of animated series ‘Batman: Caped Crusader’ is out

The series will premiere all 10 episodes on Thursday, Aug. 1, on Prime Video.

Batman: Caped Crusader’ (Image source/Instagram)

By: Mohnish Singh

The makers of Batman: Caped Crusader have finally unveiled the trailer for the animated series. It is an animated adaptation of The Dark Knight. The series, which will represent a more complex version of Batman, has been produced by Amazon MGM Studios.

The trailer shows Gotham City being terrorised by the actions of a masked man claiming to be Batman. The police and people are following the superhero to apprehend and punish him.

The trailer starts with a voiceover, “Asking the question on everyone’s mind these days, what do you think about the Batman?” In the background, a Batman-like shadow figure can be seen roaming around in the dark before taking flight.

As per the official description, “Welcome to Gotham City, where the corrupt outnumber the good, criminals run rampant, and law-abiding citizens live in a constant state of fear. Forged in the fire of tragedy, wealthy socialite Bruce Wayne becomes something both more and less than human — the Batman. His one-man crusade attracts unexpected allies within the GCPD and City Hall, but his heroic actions spawn deadly, unforeseen ramifications,” according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Batman: Caped Crusader stars Hamish Linklater as Batman/Bruce Wayne. The other voice artists include Christina Ricci, Jamie Chung, Diedrich Bader, Minnie Driver, Mckenna Grace, Eric Morgan Stuart, Michelle C. Bonilla, Krystal Joy Brown, John DiMaggio, Paul Scheer, Reid Scott, Tom Kenny, Jason Watkins, Gary Anthony Williams, Dan Donohue, David Krumholtz, Haley Joel Osment and Toby Stephens.

The show is from Warner Bros. Animation, Bad Robot Productions, and 6th & Idaho. The series will premiere all 10 episodes on Thursday, Aug. 1, on Prime Video.

