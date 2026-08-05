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How Hollywood films made more than £58 million from India this year

Industry experts say audiences are choosing films that offer a theatrical experience

How Hollywood films made more than £58 million from India this year

From the record-breaking success of Spider-Man: Brand New Day to Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey

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Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranAug 05, 2026
Gayathri Kallukaran

Gayathri Kallukaran is a junior journalist at Eastern Eye, with over two years of journalism experience, covering entertainment, culture, lifestyle, travel, and technology. Her areas of interest include human-interest stories, inclusive storytelling, and people-focused features.

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Highlights

  • Hollywood's four biggest releases of 2026 have earned more than £58 million at the Indian box office.
  • Spider-Man: Brand New Day and The Odyssey led the surge, with premium formats such as IMAX driving ticket sales.
  • Industry experts say audiences are choosing films that offer a theatrical experience rather than favouring Hollywood over Indian cinema.

Hollywood is enjoying one of its strongest years at the Indian box office, with four of its biggest releases collectively earning more than £58 million in the country.

From the record-breaking success of Spider-Man: Brand New Day to Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey, English-language films have drawn large crowds and premium ticket sales, proving that Indian audiences are increasingly willing to pay for cinematic experiences they see as must-watch events.

The trend has sparked debate over whether Hollywood is beginning to challenge Indian cinema. However, exhibitors and trade analysts argue that the success reflects changing audience preferences rather than a shift away from domestic films.

The films behind Hollywood's box office surge

Marvel's Spider-Man: Brand New Day has emerged as the biggest Hollywood release of the year in India, earning more than £31 million and setting a new opening-day record for an international film in the market.

Close behind is Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey, which has collected more than £13 million, making it the director's highest-grossing film in India. The film also set new benchmarks for IMAX screenings, with audiences flocking to premium cinemas despite higher ticket prices.

Ryan Gosling's Project Hail Mary added around £6.5 million, while independent horror film Obsession surprised the industry by earning more than £7 million through strong word of mouth, despite lacking a major franchise or A-list cast.

Together, the four films have generated more than £58 million, underlining Hollywood's growing appeal among Indian cinemagoers.

Why are Indian audiences turning up?

Industry leaders believe each film succeeded for different reasons.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day benefited from the enduring popularity of the Marvel franchise and Tom Holland's fan base. The Odyssey became an event release thanks to Nolan's reputation and his long-standing association with IMAX, encouraging audiences to seek out premium-format screenings.

Meanwhile, Project Hail Mary attracted science fiction fans, while Obsession demonstrated that original stories can still thrive if they generate strong audience recommendations.

The success also reflects a broader shift in viewing habits. Rather than choosing films based solely on language or country of origin, audiences are increasingly prioritising scale, spectacle and the promise of a unique theatrical experience.

Is Hollywood overtaking Indian cinema?

Despite Hollywood's impressive run, Indian films continue to dominate the overall box office.

Titles such as Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge, Border 2, Bhooth Bangla and Dhamaal 4 have all posted strong performances, showing that local productions remain the biggest draw.

Exhibitors say the real story of 2026 is not a battle between Hollywood and Indian cinema, but the growing demand for films that offer something audiences cannot easily replicate at home. Whether it is a superhero blockbuster, a Christopher Nolan epic or a homegrown action spectacle, viewers are rewarding films that feel like events.

Hollywood's latest success therefore signals an expanding market rather than a changing allegiance, with Indian audiences embracing global releases while continuing to support domestic cinema.

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