David Krumholtz calls out Hollywood’s toxic culture as he quits: "Fed up and fried"

Highlights

David Krumholtz said he has put his acting career on hold after feeling “frustrated, fed up, fried” with the profession.

The Supergirl actor said stepping away brought him a “huge wave of relief” after years of fearing he would go broke outside Hollywood.

Krumholtz stressed that he is not walking away from acting itself, but wants to find a more rewarding way to use his time and talents.

David Krumholtz has spent more than three decades building the kind of acting career many performers would envy. From The Santa Clause and Numb3rs to Superbad, Oppenheimer and Supergirl, the 48-year-old has remained a familiar face across film and television.

Now, the actor says he has had enough of the profession. In a social media post that he later deleted, Krumholtz revealed that he had sent what he described as a “definitive email” putting his acting career on hold. Rather than regret the decision, he said the move immediately lifted a burden he had been carrying for years.

‘Frustrated, fed up, fried’

Krumholtz admitted that leaving acting had been something he was “petrified” to do, largely because of the fear that stepping away from Hollywood would leave him financially struggling.

“I kinda sorta put my acting career on hold the other day. It’s been something I’ve been petrified to do for years. Specifically, the fear was that I’d go broke and not be able to handle being out of the game,” he wrote.

But once he finally made the decision, the anxiety gave way to relief.

“I sent the definitive email. And gotta say, a huge wave of relief washed over me,” Krumholtz continued. “Not sure what I’m going to do for money instead, or how I’m going to do it, but I just removed a humongous burden, one that I truly didn’t fathom the weight of until it was gone. Frustrated, fed up, fried.”

The response from fans was immediate, with many expressing disappointment while others encouraged him to prioritise his own wellbeing. Krumholtz subsequently expanded on what had driven his decision.

‘The profession has lost its gleam’

Krumholtz made an important distinction between acting and the business of being a professional actor. He said he still loves the creative side of performing, even if the industry surrounding it no longer gives him the same satisfaction.

“Acting professionally is a very different concept than the exercise of acting itself,” he wrote in response to supporters. “I’ve enjoyed every single minute of exercising the muscle. I’ve enjoyed the fanfare.”

But his relationship with the profession itself has changed.

“There was a time when being competitive and self-involved really served my pursuit. That time has passed,” Krumholtz said. “There will always be great joy in the exercise. But for me, the profession has lost its gleam.”

The comments suggest that his decision is less about losing his passion for acting and more about becoming disillusioned with the machinery around it.

From Oppenheimer to Supergirl, a career far from over

Krumholtz's decision comes at a surprising point in his career. He has more than 140 credits spanning film and television and has continued to land prominent roles well into his forties.

He first made his mark with roles in Law & Order, Life with Mikey, Addams Family Values and The Santa Clause franchise, where he played the beloved Head Elf Bernard. His television career later included The Closer, The Trouble With Normal and Numb3rs, on which he appeared in 119 episodes.

His film credits include 10 Things I Hate About You, The Mexican, Ray, Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle, Superbad, This Is the End and Hail, Caesar!. He earned particular attention for playing physicist Isidor Rabi in Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer.

More recently, Krumholtz appeared in The Studio, Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere and Sausage Party: Foodtopia. He most recently played Zor-El in Supergirl.

Yet despite that steady run of work, Krumholtz appears ready to redefine what comes next rather than simply disappear.

“Ain’t over, rather, redefining my terms,” he told one supporter. “Hoping to find a new, more rewarding passion. Me, my product, and [my] mentality is not working anymore. I want to try to be of service. No crystal ball.”

For an actor who has spent most of his life competing for the next role, Krumholtz's decision is striking precisely because he is not describing a lack of opportunity. Instead, after decades inside the industry, he appears to be questioning whether the pursuit itself is still worth the cost.