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Kangana Ranaut calls nursing 'most sexualised profession' while promoting 'Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata'

Kangana Ranaut questions British-era influence on hospital uniforms

Kangana Ranaut calls nursing 'most sexualised profession' while promoting 'Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata'

Ranaut said she hopes the film helps shift public perception

X/KanganaTeam
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranJun 08, 2026
Gayathri Kallukaran

Gayathri Kallukaran is a junior journalist at Eastern Eye, with over two years of journalism experience, covering entertainment, culture, lifestyle, travel, and technology. Her areas of interest include human-interest stories, inclusive storytelling, and people-focused features.

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Highlights

  • Kangana Ranaut says nursing is “the most sexualised profession” in an interview
  • She calls for greater respect and recognition for nurses in India
  • She also comments on British-era influence on nurse uniforms
  • She plays a nurse in Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, based on the 26/11 Mumbai attacks

‘Most sexualised profession’: Kangana raises concern over perception of nurses

Ahead of the release of Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, actor-politician Kangana Ranaut has said that nursing remains one of the most misunderstood and sexualised professions.

Speaking to ANI, Ranaut said nurses do not receive the dignity and recognition they deserve despite their crucial role in healthcare. She described nursing as “the most sexualised profession” and said they are often overworked, underpaid and overlooked.

She added that many of their responsibilities, including patient care and hospital support work, go unnoticed by the public.

Ranaut said she hopes the film helps shift public perception, even if only slightly, and brings more respect to the profession.

Comments on uniform and ''British-era'' influence

In the same interview, Ranaut said nurse uniforms in India still reflect what she described as a British-era influence.

She suggested that while doctors have flexibility in what they wear, nurses are bound by stricter uniform codes regardless of working conditions, including weather.

Ranaut said this contributes to what she described as a “foreign look”, though she clarified it was her personal opinion. She also stressed that dignity of work remains more important than appearance.

Playing a nurse in Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata

Ranaut plays a hospital nurse in Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, a film inspired by the real-life role of staff at Mumbai’s Cama Hospital during the 26/11 terror attacks.

The film focuses on nurses, ward boys and hospital staff who continued their duties during the crisis and are portrayed as unsung contributors during the emergency.

Ranaut said the role required discipline and precision, as the character leaves little room for improvisation, making it both challenging and rewarding.

The film is directed by Manoj Tapadia and features an ensemble cast including Girija Oak, Smita Tambe, Amrutha Namdev, Esha Dey, Priya Berde, Asha Shelar, Suhita Thatte, Rasika Aghase, Aditya Mishra and Zahid Khan. It is scheduled for theatrical release on 12 June.

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