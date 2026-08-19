Kangana Ranaut backs Isha Koppikar’s ‘Blind Follower’ remark. But is blind devotion patriotism?

Highlights

Isha Koppikar called herself a “proud” blind follower, but said her devotion is towards India, not a political party.

The actress said patriotism does not mean agreeing with every government policy.

Kangana Ranaut backed Isha, sharing her own experiences of speaking out against injustice.

The word “blind follower” has long been used as a political criticism, usually to describe someone who supports a leader or party without questioning them. Isha Koppikar, however, has turned the phrase on its head. In a recent Instagram video, the actress described herself as a “proud” blind follower, but made it clear that her devotion is to India rather than any political party. Kangana Ranaut subsequently shared Isha’s video and said she could relate to the sentiment.

Isha Koppikar says her devotion is to the country

Isha did not shy away from the controversial label. “Yes, I am an andhbhakt. If it is bhakti (devotion) to love your country and want to see it progress, then yes, I am proud to be a bhakt… andhbhakt,” she said. However, she immediately drew a distinction between patriotism and political loyalty.

“But my blind devotion is not towards any political party; it’s towards my country. Nation first,” Isha said. She also stressed that loving the country does not mean supporting everything its government does. “I can question the government and disagree with its policies. And still love my country wholeheartedly.”

Her argument is that patriotism and political allegiance should not be treated as the same thing. Isha described India as her home, pointing to the opportunities and livelihood it has given her. “This country is my home, where I have earned and continue to earn a livelihood and where I continue to get opportunities,” she said.

For Isha, patriotism is therefore about more than simply expressing pride in the country. “Wherever you may live, learn to love that place, respect that place, and contribute to it. Be proud of the home you choose,” she said, adding, “Because patriotism is not just saying, I love my country. It is doing something that improves your country.”

Kangana Ranaut backs Isha’s argument

Kangana shared Isha’s video on her Instagram Stories and said the actress’ explanation resonated with her own experiences. Rather than simply agreeing with Isha, Kangana pointed to moments when she said she had challenged things she considered wrong.

“Wow well explained for me as - in high school protested against a teacher who used to hit children in head with stick during assembly, protested against 26/11 violence. Protested against Nirbhaya brutality,” Kangana wrote.

She also spoke about her family and rejected the idea of viewing personal difficulties as something to blame others for. “Never blamed parents for any limitation that may have come my way. Instead uplifted whole family to the same standard of life that I earned for myself,” she said.

Kangana then broadened her point beyond politics, writing, “Identifies being a bhakt of almost anyone who I meet, I love my country I love my people. I simply love my life.”

Her response reinforces the distinction Isha was making. Both actresses are presenting devotion as an expression of love for the country and its people, rather than unquestioning support for a political party.

But does ‘blind devotion’ leave room for criticism?

That is where the language becomes more complicated. A “blind follower” is generally understood to be someone who supports a person, ideology or political party without questioning it. Isha's own explanation, however, explicitly includes the right to question the government and disagree with its policies.

Her version of “blind devotion” is therefore not really about being blind to criticism. Instead, she uses the phrase to describe an intense attachment to her country. That distinction is at the heart of both her statement and Kangana’s support.

The exchange also highlights the difference between patriotism and political loyalty. Loving a country does not necessarily mean agreeing with its government, just as criticising a government does not automatically mean rejecting the country itself. Isha’s argument is that the two can exist together, while Kangana’s response suggests she sees her own experiences in much the same way.