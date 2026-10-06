Shah Rukh Khan’s latest jewellery ad has fans talking as 'King' gets a major new update

Highlights

Shah Rukh Khan features in a new Candere jewellery campaign

The actor is also gearing up for his highly anticipated film King

Kareena Kapoor Khan is reportedly set to reunite with SRK for a special song in the film

King is scheduled to release on December 24, 2026

The film’s promotional campaign could begin in November

Shah Rukh Khan is keeping his fans busy with both brand work and his highly anticipated return to cinemas in King.

The actor recently featured in a new campaign for jewellery brand Candere, continuing his association with the House of Kalyan brand. The latest campaign highlights solitaire jewellery while placing the focus on personal moments and the emotions attached to jewellery.

But it is King that is generating some of the biggest buzz around the superstar, with several new developments emerging ahead of its December release.

What is the latest update on Shah Rukh Khan’s King?

The latest report suggests that Kareena Kapoor Khan could reunite with Shah Rukh for a special dance number in King.

According to reports, the song is titled “Daddy Cool” and is being composed by Sachin-Jigar. Kareena is reportedly expected to join Shah Rukh for the track, marking a reunion between the actors after their previous collaborations, including Ra.One.

A report by iDiva, citing Pinkvilla, said Kareena is expected to shoot for the song in South Africa later this month, with around five days reportedly allotted to the shoot. The details have not been officially confirmed by the makers.

The reported song could add another major star moment to a film that already has a high-profile cast, including Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone and Abhishek Bachchan.

When will King be released?

King is officially scheduled to arrive in cinemas on December 24, 2026. The release date is also listed by Red Chillies Entertainment, with Siddharth Anand directing the film.

Shah Rukh previously gave fans an update during an #AskSRK session, revealing that he had suffered several injuries while filming the action sequences but said he had recovered and that the shoot was nearly complete.

He also teased fans about the film’s action, emotions and comedy, while saying the team was taking its time to ensure the final product met expectations.

Recent reports suggest the King promotional campaign could begin in November, potentially around Shah Rukh's birthday on November 2. Ramayana has also reportedly been considered as a possible launchpad for new promotional material.

For now, Shah Rukh's latest jewellery campaign offers fans another glimpse of the superstar, while King continues to build anticipation ahead of what is expected to be one of the year's biggest Bollywood releases.