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Shah Rukh Khan’s 'King' could get a theatrical preview alongside Ranbir Kapoor’s 'Ramayana'

A possible November 2 launch, coinciding with Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday

Shah Rukh Khan’s 'King' could get a theatrical preview alongside Ranbir Kapoor’s 'Ramayana'

The promotional video has reportedly received clearance

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Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranOct 19, 2026
Gayathri Kallukaran

Gayathri Kallukaran is a junior journalist at Eastern Eye, with over two years of journalism experience, covering entertainment, culture, lifestyle, travel, and technology. Her areas of interest include human-interest stories, inclusive storytelling, and people-focused features.

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Highlights

  • A 45-second promotional video for King has reportedly received clearance from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).
  • The promo could be screened alongside Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana, although the plan has not been officially confirmed.
  • A possible November 2 launch, coinciding with Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday, has also been reported.

Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming action thriller King could reach cinema audiences with a new promotional glimpse before its release, with reports suggesting that its 45-second promo may be screened alongside Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana.

The promotional video has reportedly received clearance from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), fuelling speculation about its release. A possible launch on November 2, which marks Khan’s birthday, has also been reported. However, the makers have yet to confirm either the launch date or the proposed theatrical screening.

What we know about the King promo

Reports by Moneycontrol and Mid Day state that the 45-second promo has received CBFC certification. Bollywood Hungama and Variety India had previously reported that the video could be released on November 2.

If the proposed theatrical plan goes ahead, audiences watching Ramayana, directed by Nitesh Tiwari and starring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, could also get a glimpse of Khan’s next film.

The possibility has generated interest among fans, particularly with the actor’s birthday approaching. However, CBFC clearance does not confirm when or where the promo will be released, and the makers have not officially announced their plans.

Shah Rukh Khan’s intense look in King

King was announced in November 2025, with its title-reveal video released on November 2 to coincide with Khan’s birthday. The video introduced the actor in a silver-haired, action-driven look, accompanied by a specially created theme and an intense dialogue.

“Darr nahi, Dehshat hoon” (I am not fear, I am horror), Khan declares in the video, establishing the formidable persona of his character.

The film reunites Khan with director Siddharth Anand, following their collaboration on Pathaan. It is backed by Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix Pictures.

Who stars in King and when will it release?

The action thriller will feature Khan alongside his daughter, Suhana Khan, marking their first on-screen collaboration. Suhana made her acting debut in The Archies.

The ensemble cast also includes Abhishek Bachchan, Rani Mukerji, Deepika Padukone, Jaideep Ahlawat, Saurabh Shukla, Anil Kapoor and Jackie Shroff.

King is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on December 24, 2026. Until the makers confirm the promo’s launch and its possible association with Ramayana, both remain unconfirmed.

cbfckingranbir kapoorramayanashah rukh khan
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