Shah Rukh likely to make a three-film announcement soon

The actor is expected to make a three-film announcement in the first month of 2024.

Shah Rukh Khan (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

2023 turned out to be an excellent year for superstar Shah Rukh Khan as all his three releases – Pathaan, Jawan, and Dunki – emerged as massive blockbusters at the box office in India and abroad. The latest we hear is that after delivering three blockbusters in 2023, he is set to make a three-film announcement soon.

“He is really happy with how his year has gone by as his hard work paid off well, and the films are making a mark at the box office. He wanted to spend some quality time with his family. So, he flew to London for a short break for New Year celebration,” a source in the know informs a publication.

The source goes on to reveal that the actor is expected to make a three-film announcement in the first month of 2024, once he is back from his vacation in London.

“Everyone in the industry is looking forward and is excited to know about his next step. But he is not in any hurry to sign a project. He has some scripts in his hand, but he will go through them after coming back from his break. He will come and sit and analyse what he wants to do next. However, one thing is certain and it is that he is expected to announce three films in the first month of 2024 itself, and then start working on them. He has kept the genres he wants to explore a secret as he wants to surprise his audience,” the source added.

