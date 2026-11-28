Highlights

King is reportedly listed with a runtime of 3 hours and 17 minutes on US ticketing platform Fandango.

If confirmed, it will be Shah Rukh Khan's first film to cross three hours since Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna (2006).

The Siddharth Anand directorial stars Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone, Rani Mukerji and Abhishek Bachchan.

Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming action film King could mark a major milestone in his career, with reports suggesting that the film will run for 3 hours and 17 minutes.

The reported runtime has appeared on US ticketing platform Fandango, according to a listing dated 26 November. However, the duration has not been officially confirmed and could change before the film receives its final certification from India's Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

If the runtime remains unchanged, King would become Khan's first film in 20 years to cross the three-hour mark.

King could break Shah Rukh Khan's 20-year runtime gap

The last Shah Rukh Khan film to run for more than three hours was Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, which released in 2006 and had a runtime of 3 hours and 13 minutes.

The reported 3-hour-and-17-minute duration would make King four minutes longer.

Khan was known for starring in lengthy films during the earlier years of his career. Between 2000 and 2006, several of his releases crossed the three-hour mark, including Mohabbatein, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Devdas, Kal Ho Naa Ho, Veer-Zaara and Swades.

Among them, Mohabbatein, with a runtime of 3 hours and 35 minutes, remains one of the longest films in his career.

What is Shah Rukh Khan's King about?

Directed by Siddharth Anand, King is an action entertainer featuring a star-studded cast, including Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Suhana Khan, Rani Mukerji, Abhishek Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Jaideep Ahlawat, Jackie Shroff, Raghav Juyal and Arshad Warsi.

The story is reportedly centred on a mentor-protégé relationship, with Khan's character guiding Suhana through a dangerous world involving crime, power struggles and violence. Abhishek Bachchan is set to play the antagonist.

The film has also reunited Shah Rukh and Kareena Kapoor Khan for the song Daddy Cool (King Version), released on 27 November. The upbeat track gives a Bollywood makeover to Boney M's 1976 disco hit and features the two actors dancing together.

Composed by Sachin-Jigar, the song features vocals by Arijit Singh and Shilpa Rao, with choreography by Vaibhavi Merchant. It marks the actors' first on-screen musical reunion since Ra.One in 2011.

King is scheduled to release in cinemas on 24 December 2026.