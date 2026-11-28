PJ Gallagher dies at 51: from Naked Camera to Ireland's mental health voice

Highlights

Irish comedian, actor and broadcaster PJ Gallagher has died aged 51, his agency, Lisa Richards, confirmed late on Friday 27 November

No cause of death has been given, and his family have asked for privacy

He rose to fame in 2005 with RTÉ's hidden-camera show Naked Camera, later played Principal Barry Walsh in The Young Offenders and co-hosted Radio Nova's breakfast show

He became one of Ireland's best-known voices on mental health, with a 2023 memoir and a 2024 RTÉ documentary

Taoiseach Micheál Martin and Tánaiste Simon Harris led the tributes

PJ Gallagher once said he wanted to be known as "the funny guy". By the end, many people knew him as something more: the comedian who helped Ireland talk about depression.

Gallagher has died at the age of 51. His agency, Lisa Richards, said in a statement on Instagram that it was with "enormous sadness" that it confirmed his death, adding that his family and friends were "devastated".

PJ Gallagher: the facts

Question Answer Who Paul Joseph "PJ" Gallagher, Irish comedian, actor, writer and broadcaster Died Friday 27 November 2026, aged 51 Confirmed by His agency, Lisa Richards, on Instagram Cause of death Not given Born 18 April 1975, in Cork. Adopted as a baby and raised in Marino and Clontarf, Dublin Best known for Naked Camera (RTÉ), The Young Offenders, and Radio Nova's breakfast show Morning Glory Advocacy A memoir, Madhouse (2023), and the RTÉ documentary PJ Gallagher: Changing My Mind (2024)

How did PJ Gallagher die?

That has not been made public. Neither his agency nor his family has said, and the reports reviewed give no cause.

What did his agency say?

Lisa Richards said Gallagher would be remembered "as a much loved comedian, actor, writer and broadcaster", and described him as "funny, curious, irreverent and entirely himself". "Above all, PJ was loved by his family and friends," she wrote. "We will miss him terribly."

Who has paid tribute to PJ Gallagher?

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said he was "deeply saddened". Tánaiste Simon Harris called Gallagher "a true treasure of Irish broadcasting and comedy" and said "Ireland has lost one of its most cherished entertainers".

What was PJ Gallagher best known for?

Born in Cork's Bessborough Mother and Baby Home, Gallagher was adopted and grew up in Dublin. He broke through in 2005 with Naked Camera, the RTÉ Two hidden-camera series he co-created and starred in alongside Maeve Higgins and Pat McDonnell. His characters included Jake Stevens, a fictional television personality and musician.

A UK version, Trojan Horse, aired on Channel 4 in 2013. He went on to play Principal Barry Walsh in the comedy The Young Offenders, and in radio co-hosted breakfast shows with Jim McCabe for a decade, first on Classic Hits from 2016, where they won the IMRO Breakfast Show of the Year award, then on Radio Nova's Morning Glory from 2021.

How did PJ Gallagher become a voice on mental health?

By talking about it publicly. Gallagher spoke openly about severe depression and anxiety, and about a stay as an inpatient at St Patrick's Mental Health Services in Dublin in 2021, which most reports put at 11 weeks and the Irish Times described as three months. He wrote about it in his 2023 memoir, Madhouse, which was nominated for an Irish Book Award.

In May 2024, RTÉ One broadcast PJ Gallagher: Changing My Mind, made with his friend, the writer Stefanie Preissner. In it, Gallagher said that many people now saw him as "the depression guy", and spoke about preparing to become a father to twins with his partner, Kelly Doolin. In an RTÉ Radio 1 interview in April, he described mental illness as "a liar" in your head.

What happens next?

Gallagher's family have asked for privacy. None of the reports reviewed gives funeral details.