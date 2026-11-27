Highlights

Co-producer Ragini Sona acknowledges differences among the four producers of Hanuman Ansh.

She insists the team remains united and says the reported disagreement will not affect the sequel.

The makers initially considered developing the story into a three-film franchise based on Neem Karoli Baba's life and teachings.

Hanuman Ansh co-producer Ragini Sona has addressed reports of a fallout among the film's four producers, acknowledging that disagreements have taken place but insisting that the team remains together.

Speaking to SCREEN at the 57th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) 2026 in Goa, Ragini responded to speculation about tensions within the production team. She said differences were natural when several people worked together on a project but stressed that the disagreements had not affected their professional relationship.

Ragini Sona responds to producers' fallout reports

Addressing the reported differences, Ragini said she would not deny that disagreements had occurred.

"I will definitely not deny because chaar bartan saath honge toh khadkenge hi (if there are people, there is friction). Disagreements happen sometimes," she said.

She added that the producers had no intention of discussing their internal differences publicly, explaining that they preferred to keep such matters private.

"But, we would never go out in public and say this because producers don't go public and give away controversies to people to talk about. Sometimes, some people make certain mistakes, but we are all together. We are telling everything, doing press conferences together, and going to events together. That says a lot about us being together," she added.

Her comments come amid reports of disagreements among the film's four producers. However, Ragini maintained that their continued joint appearances and promotional activities reflected their unity.

Hanuman Ansh sequel plans remain unchanged

Ragini also dismissed suggestions that the reported disagreements could affect the future of the franchise, confirming that a second instalment had been planned even before the first film was completed.

According to the producer, the team had initially considered making three films because of the many stories associated with Neem Karoli Baba. However, the first instalment required considerable time and effort, leaving the makers with little opportunity to focus on the follow-up.

"The clash will not affect anything at all. When we were shooting for Hanuman Ansh 1, we as producers had already decided that we will make a part 2. The stories of Neem Karoli Baba are so many that you can't cover them in a single film. We had thought of at least three parts. Maybe we will make two or even three parts. The first film took a lot of time from us, so we haven't found the time to focus on the second part," she said.

While the makers have not announced a production timeline for the sequel, Ragini's comments indicate that the franchise remains part of their plans.

The team is considering either two or three instalments to explore the stories associated with Neem Karoli Baba, with the first film's demanding production schedule having delayed discussions on the next chapter.