Highlights

Hollywood star Tom Hanks has praised young actor Sachana Namidass for her performance in Vijay Sethupathi's Tamil thriller Maharaja.

Hanks reportedly told Kavita Gupta that he was still impressed by the young actor after watching the film.

The film, directed by Nithilan Saminathan, has also been linked to reports of a possible sequel and Hollywood remake.

Hollywood star Tom Hanks has been left impressed by a young Indian actor's performance in Vijay Sethupathi's Maharaja, revealing that he still cannot get over her portrayal in the Tamil thriller.

The Forrest Gump star praised Sachana Namidass, who played Jothi, the daughter of Sethupathi's character, during a conversation with Kavita Gupta, a board member of the International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences.

According to The Hollywood Reporter India, Gupta recalled the interaction while speaking alongside Sethupathi, who recently made his debut as a presenter at the International Emmy Awards.

How Tom Hanks discovered Maharaja

Gupta revealed that Hanks had asked her to recommend three Indian films when they first met at a gala organised by the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA) earlier this year. Maharaja was among her recommendations.

When the two met again at the LACMA Art + Film Gala on November 7, Hanks brought up the film himself and spoke about Sachana's performance.

Recalling his reaction, Gupta said: "The first thing he said to me was, 'I still can't get over that girl... what an incredible actor. I don't think I can do it; I would've killed the guy!'"

His comments highlighted the impact of Sachana's performance, which plays an important role in the film's emotional narrative.

What is Vijay Sethupathi's Maharaja about?

Directed by Nithilan Saminathan, Maharaja is a Tamil thriller starring Vijay Sethupathi in the lead role.

The story follows a father who approaches the police with an unusual complaint after an incident at his home. As the investigation unfolds through a non-linear narrative, the film leads to an unsettling revelation.

Sachana plays Jothi, the young daughter of Sethupathi's character. The cast also includes Anurag Kashyap, Mamta Mohandas and Natty Subramaniam.

Is Maharaja getting a Hollywood remake?

The film has also attracted attention following reports of a possible sequel and a Hollywood remake.

However, further details about these developments have not been officially confirmed.

Hanks' appreciation adds another notable moment to the film's journey, bringing international attention to Sachana's performance and the impact of Indian cinema beyond its home market.