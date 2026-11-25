Highlights

Jennifer Barreto, 27, became the first married woman and mother to win Miss Universe.

A rule change introduced in 2023 allowed married women and mothers to compete.

Her victory at the 2026 pageant highlights how the competition's eligibility rules have evolved.

Jennifer Barreto's Miss Universe 2026 victory has brought renewed attention to a major change in the beauty pageant's history, one that allowed married women and mothers to compete for the crown.

The 27-year-old, who is married and has a seven-year-old daughter, was crowned at the competition's finale in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Her win marks the first time a married woman and mother has claimed the Miss Universe title.

Until recently, contestants with children or those who were married were not eligible to take part. That changed in 2023, when the organisation revised its rules to open the competition to women regardless of their marital or parental status.

How Miss Universe changed its eligibility rules

For much of its history, Miss Universe had strict requirements for contestants. Women had to be unmarried and were not allowed to have children.

Titleholders were also expected to remain unmarried throughout their reign and could not become pregnant while holding the crown.

The rules changed in 2023, allowing married women and mothers to enter the competition. The decision marked a significant shift in the pageant's approach to eligibility and representation.

Barreto's victory is the latest milestone following that change, showing how the revised rules have expanded opportunities for contestants with families.

Mothers who competed at Miss Universe after the rule change

Barreto was not the first mother to participate in the competition after the eligibility rules were revised.

At the 2023 edition, Colombia's Camila Avella competed as a married woman and mother to a daughter. Guatemala's Michelle Cohn also took part as a married contestant with two children.

The 2024 competition featured several mothers, including Puerto Rico's Jennifer Colón, who has three children and reached the Top 12. Venezuela's Ileana Márquez, also a mother, finished as fourth runner-up.

Faith Landman of the Netherlands and Beatrice Njoya of Malta also competed as mothers that year.

The 2026 edition continued that trend, with Caroline Porras of Bonaire and Bruk Belete of Ethiopia among the contestants who were mothers. The United States was represented by Justus Kelley, who is married and a foster mother.

Puerto Rico celebrates another Miss Universe victory

Barreto's win also gave Puerto Rico another reason to celebrate, as the country secured its sixth Miss Universe title.

The island's previous winners include Marisol Malaret in 1970, Deborah Carthy-Deu in 1985, Dayanara Torres in 1993, Denise Quiñones in 2001 and Zuleyka Rivera in 2006.

Barreto's victory marks Puerto Rico's second Miss Universe win on home soil, following Quiñones' triumph in 2001.

India's representative, Kaziah Liz Mejo, reached the Top 30 at the 2026 competition but did not advance to the next round.