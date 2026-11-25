Highlights

The series is set 50 years after Blade Runner 2049.

Michelle Yeoh plays an ageing replicant, while Hunter Schafer portrays a human hiding her identity.

Showrunner Silka Luisa explores technology, identity and human connection.

When humans become the outsiders

What if artificial beings no longer wanted to become human, but humans had to pretend to be them to survive? That reversal drives Blade Runner 2099, which depicts a future where replicants have gained control following a devastating war.

The series follows two unlikely allies: Olwen, played by Michelle Yeoh, a replicant nearing the end of her life, and Cora, played by Hunter Schafer, a human concealing her identity. Set five decades after Blade Runner 2049, the story shifts the franchise into unfamiliar territory.

Beyond artificial intelligence

Speaking to The Verge, showrunner Silka Luisa explained that the series focuses on the aftermath of technology overtaking humanity rather than simply revisiting the familiar conflict between humans and machines.

She wants to explore deeper questions about empathy and connection, themes that kept the franchise relevant across generations. By reversing the relationship between humans and replicants, the series asks whether humanity is defined by biology or behaviour.

Blade Runner 2099 aims to take the franchise beyond futuristic technology and dystopian landscapes. By exploring fear, identity and need for connection.