Highlights

An electric car reportedly attempted to park 868 times overnight.

CCTV captured the vehicle repeatedly manoeuvring inside a garage.

The bizarre incident sparked amusement and questions about automated driving technology.

Imagine watching an empty car move around a parking garage throughout your night shift. That is reportedly what happened to a security guard in China, after an electric vehicle repeatedly tried to park itself.

The unusual incident went viral after CCTV footage showed the car reversing and manoeuvring around a garage, struggling to find a parking position.

An endless parking mission

According to reports, the vehicle's activity records showed that its automatic parking function had been activated 868 times.

The incident was linked to Huawei's Qiankun Intelligent Driving Open competition, which encouraged motorists to use assisted parking technology. The reason behind the repeated movements remains unclear, with a possible technical glitch or repeated remote activation being suggested.

When technology creates more questions

The footage amused social media users, with many joking that the car seemed to have developed an obsession with getting its parking right.

But beyond humour, the incident highlights an interesting challenge for the automotive industry: making automated driving systems reliable in everyday situations.

And for the security guard, it was not an ordinary night at work.