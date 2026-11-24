Highlights

Cyclops delivers his iconic 'To Me, My X-Men' line as the mutants prepare for battle.

Captain America and Cyclops appear to face off, while Reed Richards seeks out Steve Rogers.

Thor confronts Doctor Doom as the Fantastic Four look to build an alliance with Wakanda.

Marvel fans have plenty to look forward to in Avengers: Doomsday, with the latest trailer offering a glimpse of one of the biggest superhero crossovers in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

Released on Monday (November 23), the three-minute, 16-second trailer brings together the Avengers, X-Men, Fantastic Four and Thunderbolts as they prepare to face a common enemy, Doctor Doom.

Here are six major moments from the trailer that have us excited about the film.

1. Cyclops delivers the iconic 'To Me, My X-Men' line

One of the most exciting moments in the trailer sees Cyclops (James Marsden) deliver the iconic line, 'To Me, My X-Men', as he prepares to lead the mutant superheroes into battle.

The dialogue is a direct reference to the comic books and signals the X-Men's involvement in the larger conflict.

The sequence also hints at an unprecedented alliance, with the X-Men, Avengers, Fantastic Four and other superhero teams preparing to stand together against Doctor Doom.

2. Captain America faces off against Cyclops

The trailer also offers an unexpected confrontation between Sam Wilson's Captain America (Anthony Mackie) and Cyclops.

An earlier promo had teased a clash between Gambit and Shang-Chi, and the latest footage suggests that conflicts between superheroes could play an important role in the story.

With several teams coming together, questions remain over why some of Marvel's biggest heroes might find themselves on opposing sides.

3. Reed Richards meets Steve Rogers

Another significant moment features Steve Rogers and Peggy Carter, who appear to have built a peaceful life together and are raising their teenage son following the events of Avengers: Endgame.

Their quiet existence is interrupted when members of the Fantastic Four arrive at their doorstep.

The scene hints that Reed Richards and his team could be seeking Steve's help as the threat posed by Doctor Doom grows. It also raises questions about how Steve's return will fit into the wider MCU story.

4. Doctor Doom's army prepares for war

The latest footage provides a closer look at Doctor Doom's growing forces, including his army and the Latverian Witches, who were teased in earlier promos.

The trailer also adds to the mystery surrounding the villain's plans and the powerful characters connected to him.

With an army at his disposal, Doom appears to be preparing for a major confrontation with Earth's mightiest superheroes. The scale of his forces raises the stakes for the teams attempting to stop him.

5. The Fantastic Four arrive in Wakanda

The Fantastic Four appear to be expanding their search for allies, with the trailer showing them arriving in Wakanda to meet Shuri and M'Baku.

The potential partnership could bring together the technological expertise of the Fantastic Four and Wakanda's advanced resources and military strength.

With Doctor Doom posing a threat on a massive scale, the alliance could prove important in the battle ahead.

6. Thor takes on Doctor Doom

One of the trailer's biggest moments is the confrontation between Thor and Doctor Doom.

While earlier footage had hinted at a clash between the two, the latest promo offers a closer look at their impending battle.

Thor has faced some of the MCU's most powerful villains, but Doctor Doom could present an entirely different challenge. The sequence even raises the possibility that Thor's formidable Stormbreaker might not be enough to defeat him.

When will Avengers: Doomsday release?

Directed by Joe and Anthony Russo, Avengers: Doomsday brings together characters from across the Marvel universe for a major superhero crossover.

The film features an ensemble cast, with returning MCU favourites and characters from the X-Men and Fantastic Four franchises.

Avengers: Doomsday is scheduled to release in Indian cinemas on December 17.