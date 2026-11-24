Highlights

Shah Rukh Khan and Kareena Kapoor are reportedly set to feature in a peppy Hinglish dance number titled Daddy Cool from King.

The song could be released on November 25, although the makers are yet to decide between it and the film's title track.

Two more songs are reportedly planned before the film's trailer, expected on December 14.

The reported November 25 release could see the Bollywood stars reunite for a dance number, although the makers are yet to decide which track to launch

Shah Rukh Khan and Kareena Kapoor are reportedly set to share the screen in a peppy new song from King, with the track potentially arriving on November 25.

Titled Daddy Cool, the Hinglish dance number is expected to feature the two Bollywood stars and bring a different flavour to the soundtrack of the upcoming action entertainer, directed by Siddharth Anand.

According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, the makers are considering releasing Daddy Cool as the film's second song. However, they are also weighing up whether to launch the King title track on the same date.

A source told the publication: "Shah Rukh Khan is unleashing the second layer of King with a peppy dance number on November 25. There is still some contemplation if it should be Daddy Cool or the King title song, but November 25 is when the song will be launched."

The track is reportedly a Hinglish number filmed at real locations, with Kareena expected to be one of its highlights.

"It's a Hinglish song picturised on Shah Rukh Khan and Kareena Kapoor, with the latter being a show stealer. Sachin-Jigar have given their best to give peak songs in what promises to be a new Shah Rukh Khan experience," the source added.

More songs planned before the trailer

The King soundtrack is expected to feature several tracks in the lead-up to the film's release.

While Tu Mil Jaye Toh has already been released as the first song, the makers are reportedly planning to launch Daddy Cool and the title track within nine days of each other.

Two more songs are also expected to arrive before the film's trailer, which is reportedly scheduled for December 14.

A star-studded cast

Alongside Shah Rukh Khan, King features Deepika Padukone, Rani Mukerji, Abhishek Bachchan, Abhay Verma, Arshad Warsi, Jaideep Ahlawat and Raghav Juyal.

The film will also mark the big-screen debut of Shah Rukh's daughter, Suhana Khan.

Backed by Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix Pictures, the action entertainer is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on December 24.