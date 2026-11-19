Highlights

Shah Rukh Khan is the only Indian actor featured on Variety's 100 Greatest Movie Stars of All Time list.

He ranks 92nd, ahead of Zendaya, Joaquin Phoenix, Emma Stone and Sylvester Stallone.

Variety selected Devdas as the film representing his career, which spans more than four decades.

Shah Rukh Khan has earned a place among some of cinema's most celebrated performers after being named on Variety's 100 Greatest Movie Stars of All Time list.

The Bollywood superstar is ranked 92nd and is the only Indian actor to feature in the publication's selection. He also sits ahead of several major Hollywood names, including Joaquin Phoenix, Zendaya, Emma Stone, Eddie Murphy and Sylvester Stallone.

The recognition places Khan among performers from different generations and film industries, reflecting his long-standing influence on popular cinema.

Why did Variety choose Devdas to represent Shah Rukh Khan?

For Khan's entry, Variety selected Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Devdas, the 2002 period drama in which he starred alongside Madhuri Dixit, Aishwarya Rai, Jackie Shroff and Kirron Kher.

The magazine praised the actor's “unabashed flair for peacocking showmanship” and “self-aware comic intelligence”. It also highlighted how he has moved through different phases of stardom during his career.

Khan began his film career playing negative characters in Baazigar and Darr, both released in 1993. He subsequently became one of Hindi cinema's most recognisable romantic leads, with Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge marking a major turning point.

He later explored comedy and character-driven roles before returning to action-led films with Pathaan and Jawan.

With a career spanning more than four decades and over 90 films, his filmography has covered several genres and generations of audiences.

Marilyn Monroe leads Variety's top 10

Marilyn Monroe takes the No. 1 position on the list, followed by Humphrey Bogart and Charlie Chaplin.

Jack Nicholson and Katharine Hepburn occupy fourth and fifth place, while Sidney Poitier is sixth and Marlon Brando seventh.

Tom Cruise ranks eighth, followed by Japanese actor Toshiro Mifune at No. 9. Barbra Streisand completes the top 10.

Variety said its selection considered “artistry and popularity, history and currency”, rather than focusing exclusively on acting ability.

Shah Rukh Khan's next film is King

Khan is preparing for the release of King, his upcoming action thriller directed by Siddharth Anand, who previously worked with him on Pathaan.

The film is scheduled to release on December 24, 2026, and features an ensemble cast including Suhana Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, Rani Mukerji, Jaideep Ahlawat, Jackie Shroff, Arshad Warsi, Raghav Juyal and Abhay Verma.

The recognition from Variety arrives as Khan prepares for another major release, adding a new milestone to a career that has made him one of the most widely recognised stars in Indian cinema.