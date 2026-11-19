Highlights
- Penny Lancaster, 55, has told The Times she refused to meet Donald Trump after his rhetoric about women, which she called "sickening, appalling"
- When Sir Rod Stewart, 81, suggested attending a Trump charity event for local police, she said: "We can send a cheque"
- The couple were once Palm Beach neighbours of Trump, and Rod called him a "dear friend" in 2018
- No response from Trump has been reported
Penny Lancaster has a simple answer for anyone wondering why her husband no longer goes to Donald Trump's parties: she said no.
What did Penny Lancaster say about Trump?
In an interview with The Times, Lancaster said the point of no return was the president's way of talking about women. She described the message as "you can treat women how you want if you're in a powerful position", and called it "sickening, appalling". Her reaction, she said, was: "I can't go anywhere near him."
Did Rod Stewart want to go to the Trump event?
He raised it, she said. Rod asked about a charity event that Trump hosts for the local police. Her reply was short. "I said, 'We can send a cheque.'"
How has Rod Stewart's view of Trump changed?
The two were neighbours in Palm Beach, Florida, and the singer regularly went to Trump's parties and performed at his casinos. The change has come in stages.
|When
|What was said
|2018
|Rod called Trump a "dear friend", while admitting his "moral compass is way off"
|February 2025
|Penny told Loose Women the couple would not be "going near him again"
|June 2025
|Rod said he could no longer count Trump as a friend
|Earlier this year
|Rod criticised Trump's comments about NATO troops' bravery in Afghanistan, and called him a "draft dodger"
What else did Penny Lancaster say?
Mostly about life at home. She said Rod sometimes returns from touring to find that "he's a nobody sometimes", adding that it is "quite amusing". People like Rod, she said, are used to having "yes" people around them.
Lancaster and Stewart married in 2007 in Portofino, Italy, and have two sons, Alastair, 21, and Aiden, 15.