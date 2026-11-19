What Scarlett Moffatt revealed about Leigh Francis

Speaking to Metro, Moffatt said: “I was really lucky that I went to a few parties with him and he is the loveliest man.”

She added that Francis was interested in science fiction, enjoyed unusual creative projects and made his own papier-mâché puppets.

“I hope we get that side of him as well because he’s really quirky and interesting. He’s got a million stories,” Moffatt said.

The former Gogglebox star also shared details Francis had previously told her about his personal life and early career.

She recalled hearing how the comedian and his wife had been together since their teenage years and had once slept on a friend's floor in London.

Moffatt also highlighted how Francis built his career by creating sketch videos and sending them to television channels in the hope of getting noticed.

“He’s really made himself,” she said, adding that his route into television was different from the usual paths taken by performers.

The comedian first became widely known through Bo' Selecta!, which aired on Channel 4 between 2002 and 2009. He later became the face of ITV2 panel show Celebrity Juice, hosting it from 2008 until 2022.

His Keith Lemon character became one of his most recognisable creations, while Avid Merrion was another prominent character from his comedy career.

Why Leigh Francis is joining I'm A Celebrity

Francis, 53, is joining the 2026 series as a late arrival, with his jungle debut scheduled for Wednesday, November 18.

Speaking ahead of the show, he revealed that his wife encouraged him to become more open to new experiences after he turned 50.

“After I turned 50, my wife kept saying I had to be more open to things, as I tended to project the word 'no',” he said.

He added that he wanted to take part in the experience, have fun and see what the challenges involved.

Francis has also admitted that he is not particularly competitive and is unsure what skills he could bring to camp, joking that he might try making art with leaves.

Scarlett Moffatt backs Chloe Burrows as a jungle favourite

Moffatt also shared her thoughts on another contestant, tipping Love Island star Chloe Burrows as someone to watch in the 2026 series.

The pair spent eight days together in a pitch-black bunker for Channel 4's Scared of the Dark in 2023, giving Moffatt an opportunity to get to know her away from television.

“I’ve lived with her for a week and she’s so funny,” she said.

Moffatt advised Burrows to remain herself rather than feel intimidated by the high-profile personalities around her, including former England football captain Wayne Rooney.

She believes Burrows' personality could help her stand out as the series progresses.

I'm A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! continues on ITV1 and ITVX.