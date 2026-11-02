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I'm A Celebrity 2026: the reported line-up, from Wayne Rooney to the jungle's first wheelchair user

Twelve famous faces are reportedly heading for the Australian bush. ITV has not yet announced a single name.

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r/ImACelebTV - I'm A Celebrity 2026 Cast: All The Stars Rumoured To Be On The Line-Up
r/ImACelebTV - I'm A Celebrity 2026 Cast: All The Stars Rumoured To Be On The Line-Up
Nayana Ashok
By Nayana AshokNov 02, 2026
Nayana Ashok
Nayana Ashok is a content writer with over five years of experience creating engaging, SEO-optimised content across various topics, including lifestyle, health and wellness, technology, community-focused stories, and business trends. She holds an MPhil, MA, and BA in English Literature from Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham and brings a strong academic grounding in language and storytelling to her work. Her writing combines creative flair with clarity and structure, enabling her to craft insightful blogs, feature articles, and digital content tailored for diverse audiences. Known for her adaptability and attention to detail, she has worked on editorial and branded content projects that demand creativity and precision. Nayana’s areas of interest include cultural narratives, emerging technologies, health communication, and socially impactful reporting. She is particularly drawn to stories that bridge community experiences with broader societal themes.
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Highlights

  • I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! is reported to return to ITV on Monday 16 November, with 12 campmates led by Wayne Rooney
  • The cast includes a Coronation Street actor, a Victoria's Secret model, a Gavin & Stacey star and Paralympian Ade Adepitan, reported to be the first contestant to use a wheelchair
  • ITV has not confirmed the line-up or the start date, and usually announces its cast in launch week
  • Ant and Dec return as hosts

I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! is set to return to ITV on Monday 16 November, with 12 campmates headed by Wayne Rooney, according to reports. The former England and Manchester United captain is described by insiders as the biggest name the show has ever signed.

I'm A Celebrity 2026 at a glance

QuestionAnswer
ShowI'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!, series 26
Start dateMonday 16 November, reported but not confirmed by ITV
Time and channel9pm on ITV1 and STV1, with episodes on ITVX and STV Player
HostsAnt and Dec
Filming locationAustralia. Recent series were filmed near Murwillumbah, New South Wales
Line-up12 campmates, reported but not confirmed by ITV
Official line-up revealExpected in launch week. ITV announced it on 10 November in 2025 and 11 November in 2024
Last year's winnerAngry Ginge

Who is in the I'm A Celebrity 2026 line-up?

Reports name the following 12 campmates.

CampmateKnown for
Wayne RooneyFootballer and pundit, former England and Manchester United captain
Chloe BurrowsLove Island star and KISS presenter
Joanna PageGavin & Stacey actor
Ade AdepitanParalympic basketball player and TV presenter, 53
Claire SweeneyFormer Coronation Street actor
Ricky WilsonKaiser Chiefs frontman
AJ OduduBig Brother presenter, 38
Sharky (Sharmarke Mohamud)YouTuber
Mariella FrostrupBroadcaster
Leomie AndersonModel, reported as a Victoria's Secret model
Leigh FrancisComedian behind Keith Lemon and Bo' Selecta
Jack SkipperComedian from London

Has ITV confirmed the I'm A Celebrity 2026 line-up?

No. The names come from reports, and none shows an official ITV announcement. The broadcaster traditionally keeps its cast secret until launch week, when it publishes photographs of the campmates arriving in Australia. Last year, the official line-up was announced on 10 November, six days before the 2025 series began. So expect the real list in the week of 9 November.

When does I'm A Celebrity 2026 start?

It is reported to start on Monday 16 November at 9pm, a day later than usual. The programme has traditionally launched on a Sunday night, but ITV and STV are showing England's UEFA Nations League match against Spain on Sunday 15 November. The reports say the show will then air nightly at 9pm.

Who hosts I'm A Celebrity and where is it filmed?

Ant and Dec return as hosts. The series is filmed in the Australian jungle. For recent years, that has meant the Murwillumbah area of New South Wales, and in 2024 the Springbrook National Park.

Why is Ade Adepitan's casting significant?

Because he is reported to be the first campmate to use a wheelchair. Adepitan, 53, lost the use of his left leg after contracting polio at 15 months old. Producers are reportedly adapting the jungle surroundings to accommodate him.

How does Wayne Rooney's casting compare with Coleen Rooney's?

Wayne Rooney follows his wife, Coleen, who was runner-up in the 2024 series. His signing is described as a major coup for ITV, and reports earlier this autumn suggested his fee was expected to top Coleen's reported £1.5m, the show's biggest to date.

Who won I'm A Celebrity last year?

Angry Ginge won the 2025 series, which ran from 16 November to 7 December 2025. Tom Read Wilson was the runner-up. Sharky is reportedly planning to use this year's series to move into mainstream television in the same way.

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