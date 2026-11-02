I'm A Celebrity 2026: the reported line-up, from Wayne Rooney to the jungle's first wheelchair user

Highlights

I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! is reported to return to ITV on Monday 16 November, with 12 campmates led by Wayne Rooney

The cast includes a Coronation Street actor, a Victoria's Secret model, a Gavin & Stacey star and Paralympian Ade Adepitan, reported to be the first contestant to use a wheelchair

ITV has not confirmed the line-up or the start date, and usually announces its cast in launch week

Ant and Dec return as hosts

I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! is set to return to ITV on Monday 16 November, with 12 campmates headed by Wayne Rooney, according to reports. The former England and Manchester United captain is described by insiders as the biggest name the show has ever signed.

I'm A Celebrity 2026 at a glance

Question Answer Show I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!, series 26 Start date Monday 16 November, reported but not confirmed by ITV Time and channel 9pm on ITV1 and STV1, with episodes on ITVX and STV Player Hosts Ant and Dec Filming location Australia. Recent series were filmed near Murwillumbah, New South Wales Line-up 12 campmates, reported but not confirmed by ITV Official line-up reveal Expected in launch week. ITV announced it on 10 November in 2025 and 11 November in 2024 Last year's winner Angry Ginge

Who is in the I'm A Celebrity 2026 line-up?

Reports name the following 12 campmates.

Campmate Known for Wayne Rooney Footballer and pundit, former England and Manchester United captain Chloe Burrows Love Island star and KISS presenter Joanna Page Gavin & Stacey actor Ade Adepitan Paralympic basketball player and TV presenter, 53 Claire Sweeney Former Coronation Street actor Ricky Wilson Kaiser Chiefs frontman AJ Odudu Big Brother presenter, 38 Sharky (Sharmarke Mohamud) YouTuber Mariella Frostrup Broadcaster Leomie Anderson Model, reported as a Victoria's Secret model Leigh Francis Comedian behind Keith Lemon and Bo' Selecta Jack Skipper Comedian from London

Has ITV confirmed the I'm A Celebrity 2026 line-up?

No. The names come from reports, and none shows an official ITV announcement. The broadcaster traditionally keeps its cast secret until launch week, when it publishes photographs of the campmates arriving in Australia. Last year, the official line-up was announced on 10 November, six days before the 2025 series began. So expect the real list in the week of 9 November.

When does I'm A Celebrity 2026 start?

It is reported to start on Monday 16 November at 9pm, a day later than usual. The programme has traditionally launched on a Sunday night, but ITV and STV are showing England's UEFA Nations League match against Spain on Sunday 15 November. The reports say the show will then air nightly at 9pm.

Who hosts I'm A Celebrity and where is it filmed?

Ant and Dec return as hosts. The series is filmed in the Australian jungle. For recent years, that has meant the Murwillumbah area of New South Wales, and in 2024 the Springbrook National Park.

Why is Ade Adepitan's casting significant?

Because he is reported to be the first campmate to use a wheelchair. Adepitan, 53, lost the use of his left leg after contracting polio at 15 months old. Producers are reportedly adapting the jungle surroundings to accommodate him.

How does Wayne Rooney's casting compare with Coleen Rooney's?

Wayne Rooney follows his wife, Coleen, who was runner-up in the 2024 series. His signing is described as a major coup for ITV, and reports earlier this autumn suggested his fee was expected to top Coleen's reported £1.5m, the show's biggest to date.

Who won I'm A Celebrity last year?

Angry Ginge won the 2025 series, which ran from 16 November to 7 December 2025. Tom Read Wilson was the runner-up. Sharky is reportedly planning to use this year's series to move into mainstream television in the same way.