Akshay Kumar’s 'Samuk' brings Hollywood alien-maker Alec Gillis to Indian cinema

Samuk brings Oscar nominated creature effects designer Alec Gillis, known for his work on the Alien and Predator franchises, into Indian cinema.

The sci-fi thriller combines practical creature effects, survival horror and action, with British action director Luke Tumber also part of the team.

After completing its UK shooting schedule, the Akshay Kumar-starrer is moving to Mumbai, with a theatrical release planned for 2027.

Akshay Kumar's upcoming sci-fi thriller Samuk is bringing Hollywood creature-effects expertise to Bollywood, with acclaimed designer Alec Gillis creating an original alien creature for the film.

Gillis, who has worked on the Alien and Predator franchises, is collaborating with director Kanishk Varma on the project. The film aims to combine science fiction, survival horror and military action, marking a new genre for Kumar, who is best known for his action, comedy and drama roles.

The production is placing emphasis on practical creature effects, which involve building physical models and creatures rather than relying entirely on computer generated imagery (CGI). This approach aims to give the alien a physical presence on screen, drawing on techniques associated with classic Hollywood creature films.

The project also features British action director Luke Tumber, who is overseeing the action sequences. The combination of international technical specialists and an Indian led production reflect the ambition to bring large scale science fiction storytelling to mainstream Indian cinema.

Kumar stars alongside Rukmini Maitra, Vineet Kumar Singh, Rajat Kapoor, Swanand Kirkire, Banita Sandhu and Sushant Singh. The final shooting schedule began in Powai, Mumbai, on October 26, with filming expected to continue until mid-November. Images from the UK shoot site reportedly leaked online, prompting tighter security on the Mumbai sets. The filmmakers have kept much of the plot and character details under wraps.

Production began in London in August, and the team completed its extensive British shooting schedule in October before preparing to return to Mumbai for the final leg of shoot.



Directed by Varma and produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah under Sunshine Pictures, with Aashin A Shah as co-producer, Samuk also reunites Kumar and Shah after 13 years. The project has been in development for more than two years.

The UK schedule accounted for nearly 80 per cent of the shoot, making Britain a significant part of the production. The move also places Samuk among Indian films using international locations and specialist crews to develop projects for audiences at home and overseas.

The film offers Kumar a move into alien driven science fiction, a genre that remains less common in mainstream Hindi cinema than action, romance and comedy.



Kumar has also described the film's subject as a new genre for him and Indian audience. The makers are targeting a pan India theatrical release in 2027.