Charli XCX becomes part of Martin Scorsese’s new horror film with Leonardo DiCaprio

Highlights

Charli XCX is reportedly set to make a cameo in Martin Scorsese’s upcoming horror film What Happens at Night.

The gothic film stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence as an American couple hoping to adopt a baby.

The project adds to the singer’s growing list of acting credits.

Charli XCX is set to take another step in her acting career, with a reported cameo in Martin Scorsese’s upcoming horror film What Happens at Night, which stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence.

According to Variety, the singer will appear in the film, which is based on Peter Cameron’s gothic novel of the same name. Further details about her role have not been revealed.

The film follows a married American couple who travel to a remote European town to adopt a baby. During their stay, they encounter a series of unusual hotel guests as they navigate the adoption process and their growing unease.

The cast also includes Mads Mikkelsen, Patricia Clarkson and Jared Harris. The film’s plot and casting details have generated interest, although further information about the production remains limited.

Charli XCX’s growing acting career

The reported casting marks another collaboration between Charli and Scorsese, who previously worked together on the cover of her Music, Fashion, Film album, released in July.

The black-and-white image brought together three figures representing the album’s themes: musician John Cale, fashion designer Marc Jacobs and filmmaker Scorsese.

Charli has also been building her screen career through a series of film projects. Her recent credits include Pete Ohs’ Erupcja and the Brat-inspired mockumentary The Moment.

Her other projects include Julia Jackman’s 100 Nights of Hero, Gregg Araki’s I Want Your Sex, Cathy Yan’s The Gallerist and an untitled film directed by Takashi Miike.

What we know about What Happens at Night

Scorsese’s film adapts Cameron’s novel into a gothic story centred on a couple’s attempt to adopt a child in an unfamiliar European setting.

With DiCaprio and Lawrence leading the cast, the project brings together established Hollywood stars and a director known for his work across multiple genres.

Charli’s reported cameo adds another notable name to the production, though the extent of her appearance and the film’s release date have not been announced in the report.

The singer is also nearing the end of the North American leg of her tour in support of her album, with the final show scheduled for Friday at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.