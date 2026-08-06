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Charli XCX says 'Yeah, it was a lie' as she explains why she wasn't truthful about new music

Reflecting on the creative process behind the new record

Charli XCX says 'Yeah, it was a lie' as she explains why she wasn't truthful about new music

Brat became a cultural phenomenon

Getty Images
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranAug 06, 2026
Gayathri Kallukaran

Gayathri Kallukaran is a junior journalist at Eastern Eye, with over two years of journalism experience, covering entertainment, culture, lifestyle, travel, and technology. Her areas of interest include human-interest stories, inclusive storytelling, and people-focused features.

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Highlights

  • Charli XCX admitted she was not truthful when asked if she was making new music.
  • The singer said she wanted to keep her next album under wraps until the right time.
  • She also described Music, Fashion, Film as a "deliberate response" to Brat.

Charli XCX has explained why she kept fans guessing about her next album, admitting she was not truthful when previously asked whether she had started making new music.

Speaking to BBC Radio 1's Jack Saunders during a performance at the BBC's Maida Vale Studios, the singer said she had already completed most of Music, Fashion, Film when she denied working on another record.

'Yeah, it was a lie'

Saunders reminded Charli that she had previously told him she had not started making new music. Asked whether that was true, the singer replied: "Yeah, it was a lie."

She said the album was already largely finished at the time, adding that she knew accepting an invitation to perform at Reading and Leeds Festival would mark the beginning of its rollout.

Charli did not elaborate on why she chose to keep the project under wraps, but industry publicist Josh Moss told BBC Newsbeat that artists often withhold details in the early stages of an album campaign to build anticipation and carefully time announcements.

She explained that she wanted to keep the project under wraps Getty Images

A different direction after Brat

Charli said Music, Fashion, Film was never intended to repeat the formula of Brat, which became a global cultural phenomenon.

"The way that Music, Fashion, Film sounds was like a very sort of deliberate response to the way that Brat sounds," she said.

"They're sort of polar opposites."

Life after Brat

The singer also reflected on the impact of Brat on her everyday life, saying she finds it difficult to completely switch off from work.

She said watching Love Island is one of the few moments when she can fully relax, adding that she is "actually off" and not thinking about music or creative decisions.

Charli said that despite the pressures that have come with her success, she would not change her life for anything else.

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