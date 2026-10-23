H3 Podcast crew cuts ties with Ethan Klein a day after hiatus, as Hila Klein alleges affair

Highlights

The H3 Podcast crew says it will not work with Ethan Klein any more, after Hila Klein publicly alleged he had an affair lasting more than six months

The crew's statement, posted on Instagram on 23 October, says its members are "shocked, angry, and heartbroken" and would not continue working with him "involved or profiting in any way"

Ethan announced an "indefinite hiatus" for the podcast on 22 October, less than 12 hours before Hila's post

The crew says it does not yet know what this means for the show's future, and Ethan had not responded publicly at the time of writing

What did Hila Klein say about Ethan Klein?

On Friday, Hila Klein, the founder of the clothing brand Teddy Fresh and a co-host of the H3 Podcast, shared a three-part post on Instagram alleging that her husband has been unfaithful. "I am living in a nightmare I can't wake up from," she wrote. "My husband has been having an affair."

She said she could sense something was wrong and tried to ask questions, and that she was fed lies for months. According to her, Ethan was eventually caught in a lie and admitted to an affair lasting more than six months. "The betrayal I feel is immeasurable," she wrote, adding that the person she had loved and trusted for 20 years "evaporated overnight." She said she is in survival mode, is focusing on caring for herself and her children, and urged others to trust their instincts and leave if they are not being treated right.

What has the H3 Podcast crew said?

Later the same day, the crew posted a joint statement on Instagram. "We are all shocked, angry, and heartbroken to learn about Ethan's ongoing affair," it began. "We all deserved better: Hila, us, and you."

The crew said it was unanimous in its decision not to continue working with Ethan, and that it would not do so "involved or profiting in any way." It backed Hila, saying members were safe, sticking together and looking after each other, and thanked viewers for giving them time to work things out. "We don't yet know what that means for the future," the statement said.

Is the H3 Podcast over?

Nobody has said so. The crew has said it won't work with Ethan, but it has not announced a new show, a rebrand or an end date, and says it does not yet know what happens next. The timing adds to the confusion. On Thursday 22 October, Ethan announced on Instagram stories that the podcast was going on "indefinite hiatus" and thanked fans for their patience. That post came less than 12 hours before Hila's, and some online reactions at the time questioned whether it was a stunt, given the show's history of dramatic teasers.

Has Ethan Klein responded?

Not publicly, according to the reports reviewed, including Sportskeeda. At the time of writing, the allegations come from Hila's own post, and Ethan has not commented on them.

How did the week unfold?

When What happened Thursday 22 October Ethan announces the H3 Podcast is going on indefinite hiatus Friday 23 October Hila posts three Instagram slides alleging an affair lasting more than six months Friday 23 October The H3 Podcast crew says it will no longer work with Ethan

Who are Ethan and Hila Klein?

Ethan Klein created the H3 Podcast, a live comedy and commentary show that began on YouTube in 2016. His wife, Hila, appears on it and runs Teddy Fresh, the apparel brand she launched in 2017, which the show helped to promote to its audience. In her post, she writes of trusting him for 20 years.

What is not known

Details about the alleged affair have not been independently confirmed. Social media is full of speculation about the identity of the person involved. Eastern Eye is not naming anyone, and none of it has been verified by Hila, Ethan or the crew.