More than 12,000 people were evacuated from Co-op Live, the UK's biggest arena, in Manchester on Sunday night after an unknown substance was released in the crowd during a concert by the American rapper Don Toliver, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said. One person was taken to hospital, and no serious injuries were reported.

Co-op Live evacuation: what we know

Question Answer Where Co-op Live, Etihad Campus, Manchester When Sunday 22 November 2026, at around 10pm What happened An "unknown substance" was released in the crowd during Don Toliver's show People evacuated More than 12,000, according to GMP Police response A major incident was declared. Hazardous Area Response Team crews carried out decontamination as a precaution Injuries One person taken to hospital. Some attendees were treated for eye and respiratory symptoms. No serious injuries were reported Cause Not confirmed. Police first said it was believed to be tear gas Arrests None reported

What happened at Co-op Live on Sunday night?

Smoke filled the arena shortly after 10pm, and fans were seen coughing and covering their faces in videos posted online. Toliver left the stage and did not return. After the lights came on, a Co-op Live representative told the crowd: "Due to unforeseen circumstances, the show is now finished."

One concertgoer told a broadcaster they saw smoke and what looked like flares, before the lights came on and Toliver walked off. Staff first said he was taking a break, and did not tell the crowd what was happening.

Dozens of emergency vehicles surrounded the arena, and armed officers were seen at the scene, according to reports.

Was it tear gas at Co-op Live?

That has not been confirmed. In its first statement, GMP said it was understood a substance believed to be tear gas had been let off in the crowd towards the end of a concert. A later statement described it as an "unknown substance", and said inquiries were under way into what it was and what caused the incident. Police have not said how it got into the arena.

How many people were affected?

All concertgoers were safely evacuated, police said. One person was taken to hospital, according to ITV News Granada. One report said more than 50 people were assessed. Police said there were no serious injuries.

Anyone who has since noticed side effects or become ill should seek medical advice, or attend their local hospital, police and the ambulance service said.

What have Co-op Live and the police said?

Co-op Live said there had been an "incident in the crowd" and that it was working closely with GMP "to identify the cause and action appropriately". "Our priority remains the safety and security of all visitors," it said, adding that it would share more once police had updated it. None of the police statements reviewed describes the incident as terror-related.

What happens next?

Inquiries are continuing. The arena is due to host the US singer Phoebe Bridgers on Thursday. Toliver, who is from Houston, is due to play the O2 and OVO Arena Wembley in London next.

About Co-op Live

The arena opened on 14 May 2024, with a capacity of about 23,500, and stands on the Etihad Campus beside Manchester City's stadium. It is the largest indoor arena in the UK.