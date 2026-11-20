Highlights

Grand Theft Auto VI reportedly generated more than $2.36 billion in revenue within its first 24 hours.

The game has broken launch records, with 24.5 million copies reportedly sold in its first day.

Despite the huge success, players are divided over its storyline, characters and gameplay.

Grand Theft Auto VI may have delivered one of the biggest launches in video game history, but its record breaking success has not stopped players from finding fault with the highly anticipated release.

The latest instalment of the Rockstar Games' blockbuster franchise reportedly generated more than $2.36 billion in revenue in less than 24 hours, according to figures circulating on social media. The launch has also been linked to record sales, with reports claiming 24.5 million copies were sold in the first 24 hours.

Set in the fictional state of Leonida, the game follows Jason and Lucia as they navigate a world of crime, relationships and conspiracy. Its expansive open world, detailed environments and technical ambition have attracted considerable praise from players.

However, the response is not entirely positive.

While some gamers praised the missions, interactions and immersive world, others criticised the storyline, describing it as weaker than expected. Complaints have also centred on repetitive tasks, character development and the removal of certain features found in previous instalments.

Technical performance has also become a talking point, with some players questioning the game's reported 30 frames per second limit on PS5 Pro.

A record breaking launch with divided opinions

The debate surrounding GTA 6 has extended beyond its graphics and gameplay. Some players have questioned whether the franchise has placed too much emphasis on the relationship between Jason and Lucia.

Others have praised the emotional direction and character interactions, suggesting the game offers a different experience from previous Grand Theft Auto titles.

Despite the criticism, the enormous interest surrounding the release shows the franchise's continued popularity. With record breaking figures and strong online discussion, GTA 6 has already made a major impact, even as players remain divided over whether it lives up to the expectations.