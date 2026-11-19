Highlights

GTA Online players are organising peaceful farewell drives through Los Santos ahead of the arrival of Grand Theft Auto 6.

Some fans have spent more than a decade in the multiplayer world, forming friendships and communities along the way.

One player is dedicating his final drive to a close friend he met through the game who has since died.

For millions of players, Los Santos has been more than a virtual playground for criminal missions, high-speed chases and elaborate heists. It has also been a place to make friends, share experiences and create memories.

Now, as anticipation builds for Grand Theft Auto 6, players are finding their own way to say goodbye to the world of Grand Theft Auto 5. Instead of the usual chaos associated with GTA Online, gaming communities are organising peaceful convoys and farewell drives across its fictional version of California.

The events have attracted players across Europe and North America, with many keen to mark the end of an era before moving on to the next chapter of the franchise.

Why are GTA 5 players organising farewell drives?

One of the players behind the trend is Willy, who goes by zarki_34 online. Having spent thousands of hours in GTA Online over the past decade, he organised several final drive events for fellow players.

The gamer from southern France has been part of the community for 13 years. He explained that the game had been a significant part of his life since his teenage years.

He said: "I've spent half my life with this game."

His farewell route took players through the centre of Los Santos, across rugged coastlines and into the surrounding countryside.

Willy regularly organises virtual gatherings, including events where players show off their vehicles and perform coordinated aeroplane stunts. His final drive announcement quickly gained attention, inspiring other groups to arrange their own celebrations.

For him, the event was about more than driving through a familiar virtual landscape.

He wanted to bring together people who shared the same passion and create lasting memories before the arrival of the next game.

GTA Online friendships make the goodbye emotional

The farewell events have also highlighted the personal connections players have developed through the multiplayer game.

Dylan, a 34-year-old from north London, remembered the early days of GTA Online, when technical problems often interrupted gameplay. After taking several years away, he recently returned to Los Santos in anticipation of GTA 6.

He organised his own farewell drive with players he met online, timing the journey so that it would end around the moment the new game became available.

For another player, Jerry, 20, from Louisiana, the event carries a more personal meaning.

He began playing GTA Online alone during the Covid pandemic but gradually developed friendships with other players who helped him navigate the game.

One close friend he met through the game has since died. Jerry said that remembering him was the main reason behind his decision to take part in the final drive.

He explained that he wanted to honour the friendship they had built through the game.

Jerry also challenged the perception that GTA Online's community is entirely toxic, pointing to the friendships and support he experienced during his time in Los Santos.

Is GTA Online ending before GTA 6?

Despite the farewell celebrations, Rockstar Games is not ending support for GTA Online.

The multiplayer experience, which launched in 2013 shortly after Grand Theft Auto 5, has grown considerably over the years through regular updates and new content.

Initially criticised for technical problems and limited performance, the game gradually developed into one of the biggest multiplayer experiences in gaming, generating billions of dollars in revenue across multiple console generations.

Its popularity has continued for more than a decade, allowing players to build criminal empires, complete missions and take part in elaborate multiplayer heists.

While many fans are preparing to move on to GTA 6, not everyone is ready to leave Los Santos behind.

Jerry, who has already pre-ordered the new game, said he intends to continue playing GTA Online for at least another six months.

For him and many others, the arrival of a new Grand Theft Auto does not erase the friendships and experiences built over the past 13 years.

As players prepare to explore a new virtual world, their final drives through Los Santos are becoming a reminder that some of the most meaningful parts of gaming happen beyond the screen.