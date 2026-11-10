Can GTA 6 live up to 13 years of hype?

Highlights



Grand Theft Auto VI is set to arrive on November 19, ending a 13 year wait for the franchise's next major instalment.

Early demand is already drawing attention, with around 7.71 million digital pre-orders recorded worldwide by November 3.

Rockstar Games is returning players to Vice City with a new crime story, two central characters and music from French electronic duo Justice.

A gaming release that could become an entertainment phenomenon

Rockstar Games prepares to release one of the most anticipated titles in gaming history, The Grand Theft Auto VI.

Arriving on November 19 for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, the new instalment comes 13 years after Grand Theft Auto V was first introduced. The long wait has done little to reduce interest, with demand already making headlines ahead of it's launch.

According to Reuters, data from Sensor Tower estimated that GTA 6 had attracted around 7.71 million digital pre orders worldwide by November 3. Take Two Interactive chief executive Strauss Zelnick also said pre orders were tracking well ahead of initial expectations.



The new game introduces players to Jason Duval and Lucia Caminos, a criminal couple whose lives take a dangerous turn after a job goes wrong. Set in the fictional state of Leonida, inspired by Florida, the story brings back Vice City, Rockstar's fictional take on Miami. Players can expect a world of nightlife, beaches, criminal activity and a conspiracy beyond the city.

Music is also playing a major part in the launch. French electronic duo Justice has created an original score that changes according to players' actions and experiences. The game also features radio stations and a separate soundtrack featuring artists including Tame Impala, SZA and Gesaffelstein.

The scale of the anticipation is understandable. The franchise has sold more than 470 million units worldwide, with Grand Theft Auto V accounting for over 230 million sales, according to publisher Take Two Interactive.

The biggest challenge for Rockstar may be meeting expectations. With years of speculation, multiple delays and a massive fanbase, the question is no longer whether people are interested in GTA 6, but whether the finished game can deliver everything they have been waiting for.