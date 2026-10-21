Cyberpunk 2077 update 2.5 leak reveals console mods, new perks and more

Highlights

Cyberpunk 2077 update 2.5 is scheduled to launch on 22 October, bringing new content to the role-playing game.

A reported leak points to console mod support, dual-wielding pistols, new quests and a field-of-view slider.

CD Projekt RED has confirmed cyberware customisation and a new dual-wielding playstyle, while other leaked features await official confirmation.

Cyberpunk 2077 update 2.5 could bring some major additions to Night City, including console mod support, new missions and gameplay features, according to a leak ahead of the official reveal.

The leak reportedly originated from a video published prematurely by YouTuber WesNemo, who said he had received early access to information about the update. The video was subsequently taken down, but details had already been shared by gaming outlets and online communities.

CD Projekt RED has confirmed that the free update will arrive on 22 October, with new features inspired by Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2. The developer has officially announced cyberware customisation and a new dual-wielding playstyle, but the remaining details should be treated as unconfirmed until the full patch notes are released.

Cyberpunk 2077 update 2.5 could bring mods to PS5 and Xbox

One of the biggest reported additions is integrated mod.io support for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. If confirmed, the feature would allow console players to access compatible community-created modifications through the game.

The leak also points to a field-of-view (FOV) slider for console players, giving them greater control over their first-person camera view. This could be a welcome addition for players who want to adjust how much of Night City they can see while exploring or driving.

According to the leaked information, the Nintendo Switch 2 version will not receive mod support as part of the update. However, this detail has not been officially confirmed.

The reported changes also include improved save-file organisation and filters for items stored in V's stash. These additions could make managing equipment and multiple playthroughs more convenient.

Dual-wielding pistols and new Edgerunners content

The update reportedly introduces a new perk called Double Trouble in the Cool skill tree, allowing players to wield two Power pistols or revolvers simultaneously.

CD Projekt RED has already confirmed that dual-wielding is coming, although the specific perk and weapon restrictions come from the leak.

The reported additions also include a new gig called Clampdown, which is said to serve as a prequel to Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2. Another side quest, reportedly titled Welcome to Paradise, will take players on a mysterious tour of Night City.

Players could also get a new radio station featuring music from the Edgerunners anime, alongside five new clothing sets, additional hairstyles for V and Quadra vehicle skins available through Twitch Drops.

Cyberware customisation and more leaked features

Cyberware customisation is among the features officially confirmed for update 2.5. According to the leak, players will be able to visit new Glamdoc shops to change the appearance of arm cyberware, including Mantis Blades and Gorilla Arms, without changing the underlying equipment.

The reported additions also include new photo mode options and various technical fixes.

CD Projekt RED is scheduled to showcase the update during a REDstreams presentation on 21 October at 5pm CEST, which is 4pm BST in the UK. The presentation is expected to provide a closer look at the new features ahead of the update's release the following day.

Until the official patch notes are available, console mod support, the additional quests and the other leaked details remain unconfirmed.