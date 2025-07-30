PlayStation Plus announces August 2025 games and celebrates 15th anniversary with free avatars

Highlights
- PlayStation Plus reveals three new games for August 2025: Lies of P, DayZ, and My Hero One’s Justice 2
- All titles will be available to subscribers from 5 August
- 15th anniversary celebration includes free avatar pack featuring major PlayStation titles
- Subscribers have until 4 August to claim July's games including Diablo IV
New PS Plus monthly games land on 5 August
Sony has announced the PlayStation Plus monthly game line-up for August 2025 as part of its ongoing 15th anniversary celebrations. Three titles will be available to subscribers starting 5 August: Lies of P, DayZ, and My Hero One’s Justice 2.
PS Plus first launched on 29 June 2010. Recent additions in July included Diablo IV, The King of Fighters XV, and Jusant.
Free avatar pack marks 15 years of PS Plus
In celebration of the platform's 15th anniversary, Sony is also offering PlayStation Plus members a set of free avatars starting 5 August. According to Adam Michel, PlayStation’s director of game services, the pack features designs from popular franchises such as Cyberpunk 2077, Hogwarts Legacy, God of War Ragnarök, Twisted Metal, and Diablo IV. The avatars will be available at no extra cost.
What’s included in the August line-up
- Lies of P (PS5, PS4) – A dark action RPG inspired by Pinocchio, praised for its Soulslike gameplay.
- DayZ (PS4) – A multiplayer survival title known for its open-world tension and influence on the battle royale genre.
- My Hero One’s Justice 2 (PS4) – A 3D arena fighter based on the My Hero Academia anime series.
Deadline to claim July’s games
Subscribers have until 4 August to download the July 2025 PS Plus games — Diablo IV, The King of Fighters XV, and Jusant — before they are removed from the monthly rotation.