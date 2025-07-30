Skip to content
 
Search

Latest Stories

PlayStation Plus announces August 2025 games and celebrates 15th anniversary with free avatars

Sony reveals August line-up including Lies of P, DayZ and My Hero One’s Justice 2

PS Plus August 2025

PS Plus first launched on 29 June 2010

iStock
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranJul 30, 2025
Gayathri Kallukaran
Gayathri Kallukaran is a Junior Journalist with Eastern Eye. She has a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from St. Paul’s College, Bengaluru, and brings over five years of experience in content creation, including two years in digital journalism. She covers stories across culture, lifestyle, travel, health, and technology, with a creative yet fact-driven approach to reporting. Known for her sensitivity towards human interest narratives, Gayathri’s storytelling often aims to inform, inspire, and empower. Her journey began as a layout designer and reporter for her college’s daily newsletter, where she also contributed short films and editorial features. Since then, she has worked with platforms like FWD Media, Pepper Content, and Petrons.com, where several of her interviews and features have gained spotlight recognition. Fluent in English, Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi, she writes in English and Malayalam, continuing to explore inclusive, people-focused storytelling in the digital space.
See Full Bio
Follow:

Highlights

  • PlayStation Plus reveals three new games for August 2025: Lies of P, DayZ, and My Hero One’s Justice 2

  • All titles will be available to subscribers from 5 August
  • 15th anniversary celebration includes free avatar pack featuring major PlayStation titles
  • Subscribers have until 4 August to claim July's games including Diablo IV

New PS Plus monthly games land on 5 August

Sony has announced the PlayStation Plus monthly game line-up for August 2025 as part of its ongoing 15th anniversary celebrations. Three titles will be available to subscribers starting 5 August: Lies of P, DayZ, and My Hero One’s Justice 2.

PS Plus first launched on 29 June 2010. Recent additions in July included Diablo IV, The King of Fighters XV, and Jusant.

Free avatar pack marks 15 years of PS Plus

In celebration of the platform's 15th anniversary, Sony is also offering PlayStation Plus members a set of free avatars starting 5 August. According to Adam Michel, PlayStation’s director of game services, the pack features designs from popular franchises such as Cyberpunk 2077, Hogwarts Legacy, God of War Ragnarök, Twisted Metal, and Diablo IV. The avatars will be available at no extra cost.

What’s included in the August line-up

  • Lies of P (PS5, PS4) – A dark action RPG inspired by Pinocchio, praised for its Soulslike gameplay.
  • DayZ (PS4) – A multiplayer survival title known for its open-world tension and influence on the battle royale genre.
  • My Hero One’s Justice 2 (PS4) – A 3D arena fighter based on the My Hero Academia anime series.

Deadline to claim July’s games

Subscribers have until 4 August to download the July 2025 PS Plus games — Diablo IV, The King of Fighters XV, and Jusant — before they are removed from the monthly rotation.

playstationsonytechgaming

Related News

Supriya Menon Prithviraj
Entertainment

Supriya Menon Prithviraj names US-based Malayali nurse for years of online abuse and personal attacks

court representational
UK

Man jailed for £788k VAT fraud run from bedroom

Wagamama-Mumbai
Asia

Wagamama opens first India restaurant in Mumbai’s Churchgate

More For You

Lord of the Rings universe

A cosy Hobbit life simulation game set in the Lord of the Rings universe

Tales of the Shire

Mixed reception for 'Tales of the Shire' as new 'Lord of the Rings' game goes live

Highlights

  • Tales of the Shire launches today on Xbox Series X|S
  • A cosy Hobbit life simulation game set in the Lord of the Rings universe
  • Early reviews are mixed, highlighting charm but noting technical and gameplay issues
  • Scores range from 4/10 to 8/10 across major publications
  • Currently holds an OpenCritic score of 64 and Metacritic score of 60

Tales of the Shire debuts with mixed critical reception

The Lord of the Rings: Tales of the Shire is now available on Xbox Series X and S, offering players a cosy, slice-of-life experience set in Middle-earth. Developed as a life simulator focusing on Hobbit village life, the game invites players to explore Bywater, cook meals, forage, and farm in a calm, storybook-style environment.

However, early reviews suggest the game may not fully deliver on its potential. Critics have highlighted a charming aesthetic and attention to Tolkien lore, but also pointed out technical issues, limited content, and unpolished mechanics.

Keep ReadingShow less
new James Bond 2025

Focus is on Bond’s origin story and spycraft, not just action

YouTube/ IO Interactive

New James Bond revealed in upcoming video game ‘007: First Light’

Highlights

  • 007: First Light will introduce a brand-new James Bond in video game form
  • Developed by IO Interactive, known for the Hitman series
  • Focus is on Bond’s origin story and spycraft, not just action
  • Game was pitched directly to Eon Productions with full creative backing
  • Comes as the Bond film franchise awaits a new lead and direction

Video game introduces new James Bond before next film

For the first time in the franchise’s history, a new James Bond will be introduced in a video game rather than on the big screen. 007: First Light, developed by Danish studio IO Interactive, is set to launch next year, offering fans an origin story for the iconic MI6 agent.

The announcement comes as the Bond film series remains in transition following Daniel Craig’s final appearance in No Time to Die. No successor has been named for the cinematic role.

Keep ReadingShow less
assassin's creed gaming

Highly anticipated collaboration between Reverse: 1999 and Assassin’s Creed

YouTube/ Reverse: 1999

Assassin’s Creed invades Reverse: 1999 in major crossover event this August

Highlights

  • Reverse: 1999 x Assassin’s Creed collaboration event begins globally on 7 August 2025.
  • Ezio Auditore and Kassandra become playable via special banners; Alexios available for free.
  • Crossover introduces new story content, cosmetics, outfits, and themed gameplay.
  • Players can earn over 40 free gacha pulls, a 5-star character, and exclusive rewards.
  • The story spans Renaissance Florence and Ancient Greece, featuring key assassin figures.

Legendary assassins join Reverse: 1999

Bluepoch has officially confirmed the start date for its highly anticipated collaboration between Reverse: 1999 and Assassin’s Creed, which launches worldwide on 7 August 2025. The announcement was made during the game’s first-ever global livestream and marks a major crossover for both franchises.

The event introduces iconic assassins from Ubisoft’s long-running series into the world of Reverse: 1999, blending new playable characters, exclusive missions, themed cosmetics, and narrative expansions.

Keep ReadingShow less
LEGO reveals Nintendo Game Boy

LEGO has officially revealed a new collector’s set based on the Nintendo Game Boy

LEGO

LEGO reveals Nintendo Game Boy set, available to preorder now

Highlights

  • LEGO unveils a replica of the Nintendo Game Boy
  • 421-piece set includes buildable cartridges for Super Mario Land and Link’s Awakening

  • Launches 1 October for $59.99
  • Available to preorder from LEGO Store
  • Aimed at adult collectors and nostalgic fans

LEGO announces 1:1 replica of Nintendo Game Boy

LEGO has officially revealed a new collector’s set based on the Nintendo Game Boy. Designed for adult builders, the set recreates the iconic handheld console at near life-size using 421 bricks.

Due to launch on 1 October, the set is currently available for preorder from the LEGO Store and is priced at $59.99.

Keep ReadingShow less
Nintendo Pokémon

The game is confirmed for launch on 16 October 2025

The Pokeman Company

Full roundup of Nintendo Pokémon Presents July 2025: Z-A, new games, shows and more

Highlights

  • Pokémon Legends: Z-A received a major gameplay update and October launch date.
  • A new stop-motion TV series is in development by Aardman Animations.
  • Pokémon Friends, a puzzle mini-game, launched across platforms.
  • Updates announced for Pokémon Go, Pokémon Unite, Sleep, Masters EX and the TCG.
  • New episodes of Pokémon Concierge coming to Netflix this September.

The latest Nintendo Pokémon Presents showcase, broadcast on 22 July 2025, delivered a range of announcements across the Pokémon franchise’s games, spin-offs, media, and upcoming events. The livestream covered new trailers, platform launches, mobile app features, and animated productions, giving fans an overview of what to expect throughout the rest of the year and beyond.

One of the main highlights was new footage from Pokémon Legends: Z-A, along with more details on upcoming releases such as Pokémon Champions, Pokémon Friends, and the Pokémon Trading Card Game: Mega Evolution. The presentation also gave attention to Netflix’s Pokémon Concierge, a new partnership with Aardman Animations, and the expanding PokéPark attraction in Japan.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc