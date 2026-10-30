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Will GTA 6 break the internet? The week the whole world presses 'download' at once

Britain's broadband providers are quietly preparing for what could be the biggest download event of the year. The answer to whether you will notice may depend on one date.

GTA 6

GTA 6

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Nayana Ashok
By Nayana AshokOct 30, 2026
Nayana Ashok
Nayana Ashok is a content writer with over five years of experience creating engaging, SEO-optimised content across various topics, including lifestyle, health and wellness, technology, community-focused stories, and business trends. She holds an MPhil, MA, and BA in English Literature from Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham and brings a strong academic grounding in language and storytelling to her work. Her writing combines creative flair with clarity and structure, enabling her to craft insightful blogs, feature articles, and digital content tailored for diverse audiences. Known for her adaptability and attention to detail, she has worked on editorial and branded content projects that demand creativity and precision. Nayana’s areas of interest include cultural narratives, emerging technologies, health communication, and socially impactful reporting. She is particularly drawn to stories that bridge community experiences with broader societal themes.
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Highlights

  • Grand Theft Auto VI launches on 19 November on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, and digital pre-orders can pre-load from 12 November
  • Openreach says GTA 6 is "certainly one we'll be watching for a new download record", and that its network is ready
  • Physical copies come as download codes, so there is no disc to buy your way out of a download
  • Past game launches have set UK traffic records without breaking the internet, though ISPs say some connections can feel the strain at peak times

Every so often a game arrives that does not just fill living rooms but fills networks. This month, the company that runs most of Britain's broadband has said out loud that it is watching for one.

Will GTA 6 break the internet?

Almost certainly not. But "break" is not the question. The question is whether your connection will feel it.

Internet service providers across the UK are, according to ISPreview, bracing for a "protracted period" of network strain as Rockstar releases what ISPreview calls potentially the biggest game launch of 2026. The reason is simple. Every copy sold on PlayStation and Xbox has to be downloaded. Take-Two's pre-order announcement confirmed that physical editions will contain a download code rather than a disc.

What did Openreach say?

Trevor Linney, Openreach's director for network technology, told ISPreview the network operator has had GTA 6 "on our radar for a long time". He said games like Fortnite and Call of Duty have shown that a major release can "drive huge amounts of data across the network". "Our network and teams are ready," he said, adding that GTA 6 is "certainly one we'll be watching for a new download record".

What is pre-loading, and why does it matter?

Pre-loading is the quiet hero of launch week. Rockstar has confirmed that people who pre-order digitally can start downloading the game on 12 November, a week before it unlocks on 19 November. In theory, that turns what would be a single stampede into a slow trickle across seven days.

The evidence from earlier launches backs the idea. When Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 arrived in 2024, BT and EE reported "the biggest ever amount of gaming traffic for a game launch". It peaked during the pre-load period, not on launch day.

Will GTA 6 slow down other websites?

There is no sign that it will. Most of the data does not travel across the open internet in the way people imagine. Providers use content delivery networks, or CDNs, which store popular files in servers closer to users, improving performance without adding strain, ISPreview explains.

Akamai, one of the largest CDN operators, has said game downloads helped drive a record peak in 2019, and described delivering it "without impacting the performance we provided for other customers". It did slow game downloads at peak times in 2020 to protect other traffic during the pandemic, so the option exists if needed.

Then who will feel it?

Possibly you. Experiences vary by provider, and the places where strain shows first are closer to home. One UK ISP recorded a 60% traffic spike in a single day in 2020, much of it put down to a Call of Duty: Warzone update, and the busiest moments are usually the evening peak. ISPreview says heavy demand "may have a small to modest impact on some connection speeds", although most ISPs are "usually pretty good at mitigating this". If a whole street is downloading at once, one household's patience will be tested.

What don't we know yet?

The detail that matters most. Rockstar has not yet published the official download size, and reports of a figure are unconfirmed. Nobody outside the company knows how big a day-one update will be. That leaves launch night as the one genuine unknown: even with a pre-loaded game, a final patch could still land on 19 November.

What can you do to prepare?

The advice from broadband specialists is consistent:

  • Pre-order digitally if you want to pre-load, and start as soon as it opens on 12 November
  • Use a wired connection for the download, if you can
  • Check your console's free storage once the official size appears on the PlayStation or Xbox store

Whether it is the year's biggest launch, as ISPreview predicts, or the week your router's patience runs out, the answer arrives on 19 November. As Eastern Eye has reported, Rockstar has been building up to this moment for months.

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