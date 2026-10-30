James Acaster refuses to play the villain as 'The Celebrity Traitors' reaches its final stages

Highlights

James Acaster shocked his fellow contestants by admitting he had been recruited as a Traitor during a tense Round Table.

The comedian's confession came as Michael Sheen began questioning him and fellow Traitor Maya Jama.

Acaster's reluctance to embrace his role had been evident in earlier episodes of the BBC reality competition.

James Acaster has taken an unexpected approach to being a Traitor on The Celebrity Traitors, choosing honesty over deception just as the BBC reality competition approaches its finale.

The comedian stunned his fellow contestants during the latest episode by openly admitting that he had been recruited as a Traitor. His confession came after Michael Sheen began putting pressure on him and fellow Traitor Maya Jama during one of the series' most tense Round Tables.

Rather than attempting to defend himself or mislead the Faithful, Acaster decided to reveal his position, bringing his time in the game to an abrupt end.

James Acaster confesses to being a Traitor

The tension escalated when Sheen, who had taken a leading role in questioning the remaining contestants, began investigating the circumstances surrounding the murder of Ross Kemp.

Sheen correctly identified that Maya and James Acaster were the only two players left in the library with Kemp before his murder. While Maya attempted to deflect suspicion, Sheen eventually turned his attention towards Acaster.

When questioned, the comedian acknowledged that Sheen's theory sounded plausible before making a surprising admission.

"I understand how you've put it all together, and I can't really argue that that sounds feasible. That sounds like it could have happened," he said.

He then added: "I can promise you that I didn't spray him."

However, instead of continuing to defend himself, Acaster told the other contestants: "I just want to explain my situation. I was made a Traitor."

He had already acknowledged his position in the show's diary room, saying: "They got me. I've been caught."

Explaining his decision, he added: "I've always been a Faithful at heart; the reluctant Traitor. So, I'm going to do what I've done this whole game: continue to be completely honest."

The confession led to the contestants voting to banish him, bringing his time as a Traitor to an end.

Acaster's reluctance had been building

His decision did not come entirely out of the blue. Earlier in the series, Acaster had already shown signs of discomfort with the responsibilities of being a Traitor.

During a shield-building mission, he refused to remove his blindfold and sneak around with fellow Traitors Kenny and Maya Jama.

His reluctance to embrace the deception required by the role also became a talking point during his appearance on the show.

In a recent interview, Acaster suggested that the producers should remember that The Traitors is "just a game", reflecting his approach to the competition.

However, his latest confession came at a particularly significant moment. The Faithful had finally begun to question Maya's actions, with Sheen leading the interrogation and putting the remaining Traitors under pressure.

Acaster's admission shifted the focus away from the developing confrontation with Maya, leaving viewers without the extended showdown that had appeared to be building.

What happens to Maya Jama now?

With Acaster banished, Maya remains under pressure as the competition moves towards its final stages.

Sheen's questioning had put her in an increasingly difficult position, particularly after he began examining the events surrounding Kemp's murder.

Acaster's confession gave the Faithful confirmation that they had identified at least one Traitor, but it did not automatically expose Maya.

His departure also raised questions about whether his approach to the game had cost viewers a more dramatic confrontation.

While some may see his decision as an unusual display of honesty, others could argue that he missed an opportunity to play the role to its full potential.

With the finale approaching, the remaining contestants must work out whether they can identify the Traitors before the competition reaches its conclusion.