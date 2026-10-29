Ranbir Kapoor reveals how he planned his Masai Mara proposal to Alia Bhatt

Highlights

Ranbir Kapoor has recalled proposing to Alia Bhatt during a trip to Kenya’s Masai Mara.

The actor arranged for his guide to stop in the jungle so he could get down on one knee with a ring.

Ranbir shared the story during an appearance on Kaun Banega Crorepati 18 with his Ramayana co-stars.

Ranbir Kapoor has opened up about one of the most memorable moments of his relationship with Alia Bhatt, revealing how he planned his marriage proposal in the Masai Mara.

The actor shared the story in a promotional clip for Kaun Banega Crorepati 18, hosted by Amitabh Bachchan. Ranbir is set to appear on the show alongside members of his upcoming film Ramayana team, including director Nitesh Tiwari, Ravi Dubey, Sai Pallavi and Namit Malhotra.

Ranbir Kapoor planned the proposal in the jungle

Recalling the moment, Ranbir explained that he had secretly arranged the proposal with the help of his guide, who was also their driver. He had brought a ring with him and planned to get down on one knee while Alia took photographs.

“I had already told my guide, who was also our driver, to stop somewhere in the middle of the jungle. I had brought a ring with me, as I planned to get down on one knee, while you took photographs from a distance. Because girls love taking photographs and posting them on Instagram,” he said.

Bachchan responded with a playful observation, saying, “Proof toh hona chahiye”, meaning there should be proof.

Why Ranbir called himself a ‘mouse’ before Alia’s ‘lioness’

Ranbir added that the proposal took place with lions in the surrounding area. Describing the moment in Hindi, he compared the three lions nearby with Alia, whom he called his lioness, while jokingly referring to himself as a mouse on his knees.

“Teen babbar sher is taraf the, kuch 100 meter par, aur meri sherni mere aage khadi thi aur main chuha ban kar apne ghutnon par khada tha ki, ‘Baby, will you marry me?’ It was a very, very wonderful moment of my life that I will always remember,” he said.

The story offered a glimpse into the couple’s relationship away from the spotlight.

Ranbir and Alia’s relationship

Ranbir and Alia reportedly grew close while working together on Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra. They married on April 14, 2022, in an intimate ceremony at their Mumbai home. Their daughter, Raha, was born in November that year.

Ranbir is now preparing for the release of Ramayana, in which he plays Lord Rama. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the adaptation of the Indian epic features Sai Pallavi as Sita, Ravi Dubey as Lakshman and Yash as Ravana.

Ramayana: Part One is scheduled to release in theatres worldwide on November 5.