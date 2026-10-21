Vijay Deverakonda’s 'Ranabaali' vision draws comparisons with three major Hollywood films

Highlights

Vijay Deverakonda has compared Ranabaali to Braveheart, Schindler’s List and Inglourious Basterds.

The actor describes the period drama as an Indian commercial take on the Hollywood films that inspired him.

Set during British colonial rule, the film explores oppression and survival against the backdrop of the Madras Famine of 1876–1878.

Vijay Deverakonda has revealed the Hollywood films that inspired his vision for Ranabaali, comparing the period drama to three acclaimed titles as he explained his ambition to bring historical storytelling to mainstream Indian cinema.

Speaking at a promotional event in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh, the actor named Braveheart, Schindler’s List and Inglourious Basterds as films that influenced his aspirations long before he became an actor.

Vijay Deverakonda explains Ranabaali’s Hollywood inspiration

Recalling his early ambitions, Vijay said watching international cinema made him want to create Indian films that offered audiences a similarly immersive experience.

As quoted by The Indian Express, he said: “When I wanted to become an actor, I recalled how they would show us English films like Braveheart and Schindler’s List. I watched Inglourious Basterds once I grew up. When I watched these films, I hoped I would make something similar when I became an actor.”

Explaining how those influences shaped Ranabaali, he described the film as an Indian interpretation of the historical and war dramas that had inspired him.

“Ranabaali is our Indian mass-commercial way of telling a Braveheart, Schindler’s List, and Inglourious Basterds. This is our history, our culture. It will take you to a whole new world for 2 hours and 50 minutes. This is my guarantee,” he added.

His remarks have drawn attention as the film receives a mixed response from audiences and continues its theatrical run.

What is Ranabaali about?

Set during British colonial rule, Ranabaali explores oppression and survival in Rayalaseema against the backdrop of the Madras Famine of 1876–1878.

Vijay plays the titular character, with Rashmika Mandanna starring alongside him. The film marks their third on-screen collaboration after Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade.

Hollywood actor Arnold Vosloo, known for playing the antagonist in The Mummy, appears as Sir Theodore Hector, the film’s antagonist.

By drawing on a historical setting, the period drama aims to combine a story rooted in Indian history and culture with the scale and spectacle of mainstream commercial cinema.

Ranabaali box office collection

According to the Sacnilk figures cited in the source report, Ranabaali collected approximately £72,900 in India net collections on its opening day, 16 October, followed by around £57,500 on Saturday, 17 October.

By day three, the film’s reported India net collection stood at approximately £141,400, while its India gross collection reached around £164,800. The film was screening across 680 shows, with final figures yet to be reported in the source.

The film is expected to stream on Netflix after its theatrical run, although an official streaming date has not been announced.

Meanwhile, filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga has praised Ranabaali, describing it as a film of serious academic interest and commending Vijay’s performance and Rashmika’s portrayal.