'Ranabaali' review: Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna win praise, but one major flaw divides viewers

Highlights

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna have earned praise for their performances and on-screen chemistry in Ranabaali.

Viewers have criticised the historical action epic for its slow pacing, excessive violence and disappointing music.

While the film has powerful moments, its predictable second half and repetitive sequences have divided audiences.

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna have reunited on the big screen in Ranabaali, but their latest collaboration has received mixed reactions following its theatrical release on 16 October.

Directed by Rahul Sankrityan, the historical action epic features Vijay as a rebellious warrior fighting against British rule, with Rashmika playing his wife and partner in the struggle. The film has attracted attention for its portrayal of British atrocities, powerful dialogues and the lead pair’s performances. However, early reactions on X suggest that its uneven storytelling and lengthy runtime have prevented it from making the impact some viewers expected.

The film also marks Vijay and Rashmika’s first release together since their wedding. Although their chemistry has emerged as one of the highlights, audiences have been divided over whether the film’s strongest moments are enough to overcome its shortcomings.

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna win praise

Several viewers have praised Vijay’s intensity and screen presence, with some describing his performance as a major strength. Rashmika has also received positive reactions, particularly for her scenes with her co-star.

One viewer praised the lead pair while acknowledging that the film slows down in places, writing: “VDK delivers a powerful performance, carrying the film with his intensity and screen presence. Rashmika is equally good, and their chemistry works well. The film feels a little slow in parts, but the highs make it worth watching.”

Other viewers highlighted the historical sequences and the pre-interval portion as memorable moments. One reaction praised the film’s depiction of British atrocities, powerful dialogues and the lead actors’ scenes.

Not everyone was convinced by the first half, however. Some viewers felt that the narration was too slow and that the historical sequences lacked the emotional impact needed to draw audiences into the story.

The background score by Ajay-Atul also came under criticism, with some viewers arguing that the music did not add enough weight to the film’s dramatic moments.

Predictable second half divides viewers

The second half has emerged as one of the film’s most criticised aspects. Some viewers felt that the story became repetitive and predictable, while others questioned the amount of violence on screen.

One viewer described the second half as tiresome, arguing that Vijay’s efforts were let down by the screenplay. The same reaction praised Rashmika’s appearances but criticised the music and what they considered excessive violence, giving the film a rating of 1.5 out of five.

Another viewer offered a more measured assessment, acknowledging the director’s attempt to explore the importance of remembering the past while arguing that the story eventually became predictable.

The viewer wrote that the film’s central message was conveyed with sincerity, but several sequences unfolded in an expected manner. Although the pre-climax introduced a twist, they felt it relied on familiar ideas from other films.

The same reaction praised the lead pair’s scenes, the pre-interval sequence and a handful of high points, while suggesting that the writing in the middle portions of the second half needed more attention. Repetitive sequences and the extended runtime were also identified as weaknesses. The viewer rated the film 2.5 out of five.

These contrasting responses suggest that Ranabaali has moments that connect with audiences, but its pacing and screenplay remain significant points of contention.

What is Ranabaali about?

Directed by Rahul Sankrityan and co-written by Pramod Tammineni, Ranabaali follows Singanamala Bobbili Ranabaali, played by Vijay, a rebellious warrior fighting against British rule. Rashmika portrays Jayamma, his wife and partner in the struggle, while Hollywood actor Arnold Vosloo plays Sir Theodore Hector, a British commissioner who serves as the antagonist.

Produced by Mythri Movie Makers, with Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar backing the project, the film is presented by T-Series Films.

Vijay and Rashmika previously appeared together in Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade. Their reunion has been a major talking point surrounding the new release, but the initial audience response indicates that their chemistry alone has not been enough to secure a universally positive reception.

Ranabaali benefits from Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna’s performances and several powerful sequences, but slow pacing, repetitive storytelling and a divisive second half have left audiences with mixed feelings.