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Janhvi Kapoor reveals wedding plans after confirming relationship with Shikhar Pahariya

The actor made the revelations while appearing alongside Varun Dhawan on Koffee With Karan

Janhvi Kapoor reveals wedding plans after confirming relationship with Shikhar Pahariya

The actor explained that she had often wondered why people were reluctant to speak openly about their relationships

Instagram/ Karanjohar
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranOct 29, 2026
Gayathri Kallukaran

Gayathri Kallukaran is a junior journalist at Eastern Eye, with over two years of journalism experience, covering entertainment, culture, lifestyle, travel, and technology. Her areas of interest include human-interest stories, inclusive storytelling, and people-focused features.

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Highlights

  • Janhvi Kapoor confirmed she is dating Shikhar Pahariya on Koffee With Karan season nine.
  • The actor said she does not plan to marry for another two to three years.
  • Janhvi opened up about the Peddi controversy and admitted she continues to feel ashamed about the experience.

Janhvi Kapoor has confirmed her relationship with Shikhar Pahariya and shared when she hopes to get married.

The actor made the revelations while appearing alongside Varun Dhawan on Koffee With Karan season nine. Hosted by Karan Johar, the episode featured candid conversations about relationships, family, career experiences and the controversy surrounding Janhvi's portrayal in Peddi.

Janhvi Kapoor confirms relationship with Shikhar Pahariya

When Karan asked Janhvi whether she was officially dating Shikhar, she confirmed that they were together.

The actor explained that she had often wondered why people were reluctant to speak openly about their relationships. Although she did not want to share too much about her personal life because of nazar, she felt there was no need to be overly secretive either.

Janhvi also spoke about Shikhar's support following the death of her mother, actor Sridevi. Although they were not dating at the time, Shikhar took half a semester off from college and stayed in Mumbai, even moving into a friend's house, so he could be there if she needed him.

Describing him as dependable, she said, “He's a solid stand-up guy.”

Varun added that he felt closer to Shikhar than Janhvi.

When does Janhvi Kapoor plan to get married?

During the conversation, Karan asked Janhvi when she planned to tie the knot. The actor replied that marriage was not on the cards for another two to three years.

She also reflected on how she and Shikhar had supported each other through their respective breakups with other people.

“But we managed with each other even through our own separate breakups with other people. We are good at managing,” she said.

Her comments offered a glimpse into the history of their relationship and the support they had shared through different phases of their lives.

Janhvi Kapoor reflects on the Peddi controversy

The episode also addressed the controversy surrounding Janhvi's portrayal in Peddi. She revealed that Karan had helped her navigate the difficult period but admitted that the experience continued to trouble her.

Reflecting on how her character was presented, Janhvi acknowledged that she could have been more vigilant and done more to raise her concerns.

“I think that shame I'll always carry with me,” she said.

Describing the experience as “violating”, she agreed that the portrayal involved extreme objectification and raised concerns about how sexual assault was depicted in the narrative.

Janhvi added that she hoped the experience would encourage filmmakers to think more carefully about how women are represented on screen.

“I come from a place of privilege. I should have taken advantage of that,” she said.

Elsewhere in the episode, Varun discussed his fallout with Karan, revealing that the filmmaker had stopped speaking to him and Janhvi after a disagreement involving film release dates. The trio eventually reconciled, with Varun claiming he had helped bring them back together.

Janhvi also offered a pointed piece of dating advice to Shikhar's brother, Veer Pahariya, telling him, “Never take her to a concert.” The remark appeared to refer to the much-discussed incident involving Veer, Tara Sutaria and singer AP Dhillon at a concert last year.

karan joharkoffee with karanwedding plansjhanvi kapoor
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