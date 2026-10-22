Vijay Deverakonda hits back at Rashmika Mandanna’s engagement ring rumours: ‘It insults me’

Highlights

Vijay Deverakonda has addressed speculation surrounding an alleged engagement ring worn by Rashmika Mandanna before their wedding.

The actor revealed the rings he actually bought for his wife, saying the earlier assumption was insulting to his taste.

The couple also opened up about their journey to marriage and why Vijay needed time before committing.

Vijay Deverakonda has responded to speculation about Rashmika Mandanna’s engagement ring, revealing the jewellery he actually chose for his wife and expressing frustration over an earlier piece being mistaken for an engagement ring.

Appearing on Koffee With Karan, the actor recalled how a ring Rashmika wore during a film shoot sparked rumours that the couple had secretly got engaged.

“I am really annoyed by the fact that people showed some ring that was on her hands for some shoot and said that's an engagement ring. I am not annoyed by things, but if they thought that's a ring I would buy it insults me. So these are the rings,” he said.

As Rashmika showed the rings he had bought for her, Vijay added: “These are the rings that I got her because this is my style.”

How Rashmika Mandanna’s post sparked engagement rumours

The speculation began in October 2025, when Rashmika shared an Instagram video featuring her pet dog, Aura. In the caption, she spoke about a song she had heard while shooting for a film and expressed her love for it.

However, viewers also noticed a diamond ring on her hand, prompting speculation that she and Vijay had secretly got engaged.

Rashmika wrote: “This was the first song I heard from the film while shooting, and still... I'm in LOVE with this songgg. Also can we talk about Aura vibing with meee? Imagine she knew that the girl on the screen is me.. she would be so confused! I wish she could talk ya! or rather sing this song!!”

The post did not confirm an engagement, but the ring became a talking point among fans.

Why Vijay Deverakonda took time to agree to marriage

During the conversation, the couple also discussed how they decided to marry. Rashmika recalled that she was ready when the subject first came up, while Vijay wanted more time to understand their relationship.

“I was like, ‘I’m ready. I want to get married,’” Rashmika said.

Vijay responded: “Women always know much earlier. They are more mature and smarter.”

Explaining his hesitation, he said he wanted to see how their relationship would withstand career pressures, difficult periods and emotional changes.

“I was testing myself. I was testing the relationship,” he said. “Through all of it, if marriage still feels so important, then we should do it.”

Rashmika continued asking him about marriage for a year. Vijay admitted that his reluctance was partly rooted in his fear of emotional pain.

“I am a really sensitive guy even though I have this rough exterior. And I know that I hurt immensely, so I think that fear makes me protect myself a lot, which, unfortunately, she had to deal with, but now it’s beautiful,” he said.

Rashmika described herself as a romantic, adding: “I am a full romantic.”

Vijay also revealed that he had initially considered proposing during a December holiday in Italy but eventually proposed during their wedding celebrations in Udaipur in February 2026. He said he wanted Rashmika to experience the romantic moment she had hoped for.

The couple, who dated for several years before marrying, now star together in Ranabaali.