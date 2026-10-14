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Salman Khan makes rare admission about wanting children in candid Koffee With Karan chat

The actor is the first guest on the ninth and final season

Salman Khan makes rare admission about wanting children in candid Koffee With Karan chat

The reported admission adds another talking point to the season premiere

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Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranOct 14, 2026
Gayathri Kallukaran

Gayathri Kallukaran is a junior journalist at Eastern Eye, with over two years of journalism experience, covering entertainment, culture, lifestyle, travel, and technology. Her areas of interest include human-interest stories, inclusive storytelling, and people-focused features.

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Highlights

  • Salman Khan reportedly opens up about his wish to have children during the premiere of Koffee With Karan 9.
  • The actor is the first guest on the ninth and final season of Karan Johar’s celebrity chat show.
  • Karisma Kapoor is also reported to make a surprise appearance in the opening episode.

Salman Khan is set to open up about a personal subject during the premiere of Koffee With Karan 9, with the Bollywood star reportedly discussing his wish to have children.

The actor leads the opening episode of Karan Johar’s celebrity chat show, which returns for its ninth and final season on 14 October. According to reports, the conversation touches on Salman’s thoughts about fatherhood, offering viewers a glimpse into a more personal side of the star.

The reported admission adds another talking point to the season premiere, which is also expected to feature a surprise appearance by actress Karisma Kapoor.

Salman Khan’s thoughts on fatherhood

Salman has spoken about marriage and fatherhood in previous interviews, often addressing questions about his personal life. His latest reported comments on Koffee With Karan bring the subject back into focus, although the full details of the conversation will be important in understanding exactly what he said.

The actor has maintained a high-profile career in Hindi cinema while keeping much of his private life away from public view. His appearance on Johar’s show could offer further insight into how he views the prospect of becoming a father.

Karisma Kapoor’s reported surprise appearance

According to Variety India, Karisma Kapoor is expected to make a surprise appearance during the premiere. The extent of her involvement has not been confirmed, and it remains unclear whether she will join Salman for an extended conversation or feature briefly.

The reported appearance also brings a nostalgic element to the episode, given the actors’ long history of working together. They have shared the screen in films including Andaz Apna Apna, Judwaa, Biwi No. 1 and Dulhan Hum Le Jayenge.

Koffee With Karan 9 begins its final season

The ninth season marks the final instalment of Johar’s celebrity talk show. Salman is the opening guest, with the premiere scheduled to stream on JioHotstar on 14 October. New episodes are expected to arrive every Wednesday.

On the work front, Salman is preparing for Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace, directed by Apoorva Lakhia. He is also set to star opposite Nayanthara in an action film titled Monstare, directed by Vamshi Paidipally and announced for an Eid 2027 release.

Karisma recently returned to streaming with Brown, an investigative thriller directed by Abhinay Deo in which she plays Rita Brown alongside Soni Razdan.

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