Disney+ has no new Black Friday discount in the UK, according to the offers reviewed, and its higher prices have reached existing customers this month. Apple TV, Paramount+, HBO Max and NOW have all cut their prices for new customers, and most of the deals run out at the end of November.

Black Friday streaming deals UK 2026: at a glance

Service Black Friday deal Normal price Notes Apple TV £4.99 a month for six months £9.99 Saves £30. New and eligible returning customers. No ads Paramount+ Standard £2.50 a month for two months £9.99 Sign up by 30 November. Renews at the full price Paramount+ Premium £3.25 a month for two months £12.99 Adds ad-free streaming, 4K and Dolby Atmos HBO Max £2.99 a month for 12 months £5.99 Half price for a year after its 2026 UK launch NOW (Sky) £4.99 a month for up to six months Entertainment plus Boost bundle Prime Video Channels Some from £1.25 a month Amazon discounts on add-on channels Disney+ No new Black Friday offer found. Six-month saver from £5.99 £6.99 to £15.99 Saver runs since 14 October Netflix No Black Friday discount Skips sale season again, according to US coverage

Why is Disney+ trending in the UK?

Because the price rise has now landed on existing subscribers. Disney+ put up the cost of every UK plan on 14 October for new customers. Existing monthly subscribers pay the new price from their first billing date on or after 18 November, and annual subscribers from 2 December, or when their plan renews.

Plan Old price New price Standard with Ads £5.99 a month £6.99 a month Standard £9.99 a month £11.99 a month, or £119.90 a year Premium £14.99 a month £15.99 a month, or £159.90 a year

Standard now costs 50% more than it did in 2024. Extra Member add-ons are unchanged, at £4.99 a month with ads and £5.99 on the other plans.

Is there a Disney+ Black Friday deal in the UK?

Not a new one, according to the offers reviewed. The best available price is the six-month saver, in place since 14 October for new and eligible returning customers: £5.99 a month for Standard with Ads, £9.99 for Standard and £11.99 for Premium. Anyone who took the earlier £4.99 saver before it ended on 13 October keeps that price for six months, then moves to £6.99.

What is the best Black Friday streaming deal in the UK?

It depends on how long you want it:

Longest saving: HBO Max, at £2.99 for 12 months, is half price for the whole year.

HBO Max, at £2.99 for 12 months, is half price for the whole year. Biggest percentage cut: Paramount+, with 75% off its Standard plan for two months.

Paramount+, with 75% off its Standard plan for two months. Best for six months: Apple TV, at half price and with no ads, available directly from Apple.

Apple TV, at half price and with no ads, available directly from Apple. Cheapest for Sky content: NOW's £4.99 bundle, which runs for up to six months.

What are the best US streaming deals?

For readers abroad, US headline deals include Hulu from $5 a month and HBO Max from $5.49, according to US coverage. Paramount+ is $2.99 a month for two months, Apple TV is $6.99 a month for six months, and Peacock has an annual plan for $30. Disney+ Premium is $14.99 a month for a year, a saving of up to $96.

What should you check before you sign up?