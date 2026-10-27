‘Ramayana: Rise of a Legend’: 5 key details about the film bringing India’s epic to global audiences

Highlights

Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash lead the two-part adaptation directed by Nitesh Tiwari.

Hans Zimmer and A. R. Rahman have collaborated on the film’s score.

The film aims to introduce a centuries-old Indian epic to audiences across generations and cultures.

Ramayana: Rise of a Legend is bringing one of India’s most enduring epics to the big screen in a new two-part film adaptation. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film stars Ranbir Kapoor as Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana.

Scheduled for a worldwide cinema release on 5 November 2026, the film combines a familiar cultural story with an international creative team. For British Asian audiences, it also offers an opportunity to revisit a story passed down through generations and share it with younger family members.

Here are five things to know about the upcoming film.

1. Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash lead the cast

The film brings three prominent performers together to portray the central figures of the Ramayana. Ranbir Kapoor plays Rama, Sai Pallavi takes on the role of Sita, and Yash portrays Ravana.

Their characters are at the heart of a story that has been retold across generations, languages and communities. The adaptation gives audiences an opportunity to encounter these familiar figures in a new cinematic setting.

2. Hans Zimmer and A. R. Rahman are collaborating on the score

One of the film’s notable creative partnerships is its music collaboration between Hans Zimmer and A. R. Rahman.

The pairing brings together two internationally recognised composers for a story rooted in Indian cultural traditions. Their involvement is part of the film’s wider effort to combine Indian storytelling with filmmaking talent from different parts of the world.

3. The film is the first part of a two-film adaptation

Ramayana: Rise of a Legend is planned as the first instalment of a two-part adaptation.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra, the film is presented by Prime Focus Studios in association with DNEG and Monster Mind Creations. Sony Pictures is handling its international release.

The production brings together several companies and creative collaborators as the epic is prepared for audiences beyond India.

4. It is being prepared for audiences in multiple languages

The film is scheduled to reach cinemas worldwide, with Hindi, English and other language versions planned.

This multilingual approach could help the story reach viewers with different levels of familiarity with the epic. For south Asian families living in Britain, it also creates an opportunity to share a story connected to their cultural heritage with younger generations and friends from different backgrounds.

5. Its themes continue to resonate across generations

The Ramayana has remained part of south Asian cultural life through literature, performance, family traditions and festivals.

Its enduring themes include duty, love, sacrifice and the struggle between good and evil. These ideas form part of the story’s wider appeal, extending beyond the communities in which it has traditionally been passed down.

For British Asian audiences, the film offers a chance to revisit a familiar narrative on a cinematic scale. For those encountering the epic for the first time, it could provide an introduction to a foundational work of Indian storytelling.

Ramayana: Rise of a Legend is scheduled to release in cinemas worldwide on 5 November 2026.