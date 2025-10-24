Shashwat Sachdev joins Hans Zimmer to score British series 'Virdee' in first major international crossover

Highlights:
- Indian composer Shashwat Sachdev joins Hans Zimmer for British TV series Virdee
- Title theme co-composed with Emmy-winning James Everingham
- Series stars Staz Nair as a detective in Bradford
- Sachdev blends Indian sounds with cinematic scoring for international audience
- Marks first release under Extreme Music for the Indian composer
Music composer Shashwat Sachdev is making waves with his latest project, joining forces with Oscar-winning Hans Zimmer and Emmy-winning James Everingham to score the title theme for the British series Virdee. The six-part crime thriller, adapted from A.A. Dhand’s novels, follows detective Harry Virdee tracking a killer targeting Bradford’s Asian community.
“This collaboration carried humility, pride, and soulfulness all in one breath,” Sachdev shared. “From Mumbai to Los Angeles, it’s still the same heartbeat. Music isn’t made, it’s remembered.”
Sachdev reflects on blending Indian musical elements with international scoring Instagram/shashwatology
Why this Hans Zimmer collaboration matters for Shashwat Sachdev
Sachdev insists his core sound hasn’t changed. He says his music will always carry “a bit of Rajasthan dust, a bit of Bombay rain.” But working with Zimmer was a different kind of education. He describes the process as being about honesty and deep respect. “Music, I’ve learned, lives somewhere between ego and silence, that’s where the real magic sits,” he added. This project also makes him the first Indian composer to release music under the international label Extreme Music, which counts Zimmer among its top artists. That’s a big deal for any composer’s reach. “The joy of composing across continents is realising good sound doesn’t need translation, it just needs truth,” he added.
What is the British series Virdee about?
The series itself is a major British-Asian production. Virdee is a six-part crime thriller starring Staz Nair as a detective hunting a killer targeting the Asian community in Bradford. It’s adapted by A A Dhand from his own Bradford-set novels. The producers wanted a score that matched its gritty, cross-cultural setting. They brought Sachdev on board, and his collaboration with Zimmer and fellow composer James Newton Howard just clicked. The title theme they’ve created is the first result of that partnership.
What’s next for this kind of cross-border music work?
Beyond Virdee, Sachdev continues to work on projects in Bollywood, including Dhurandhar, starring Ranveer Singh, and international collaborations. Hans Zimmer, meanwhile, is teaming up with A.R. Rahman for Nitesh Tiwari’s upcoming two-part epic Ramayana, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Yash.
Shashwat Sachdev breaks international ground with Hans Zimmer on British thriller 'Virdee' Instagram/shashwatology
For Sachdev, the Virdee project is both a personal milestone and a professional leap. “Sometimes I feel like a nomad, a gypsy soul travelling through cultures and countries,” he said. “Working with Hans and James was one exceptionally beautiful world that I ever stepped into.”