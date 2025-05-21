Skip to content
Jennifer Lawrence and Robert Pattinson drama 'Die My Love' gets 9-minute standing ovation at Cannes 2025

Lynne Ramsay’s emotional new film earns Oscar buzz after powerful premiere and audience applause.

Die My Love receives a warm reception at the Cannes Film Festival 2025

Pooja Pillai
By Pooja Pillai
May 21, 2025
The Cannes Film Festival 2025 has already delivered one of its most talked-about moments: a nine-minute standing ovation for Die My Love, a dark and intimate drama led by Jennifer Lawrence and Robert Pattinson.

Directed by Scotland’s Lynne Ramsay, the film is in the running for the Palme d'Or and has made a powerful impression on critics and festivalgoers alike. Based on Ariana Harwicz’s novel of the same name, the story delves into the emotional turmoil of a new mother battling postpartum depression and creeping psychosis.

jennifer lawrence and robert pattinsonJennifer Lawrence and Robert Pattinson reunite on the red carpet for their Cannes premiere Getty Images


Jennifer Lawrence plays Grace, a woman unravelling at the seams, while Pattinson stars opposite her as Jackson, her husband caught in the emotional crossfire. LaKeith Stanfield also delivers a strong performance in a key supporting role.

The film premiered on 17 May to an overwhelming reception. Ramsay, visibly emotional, thanked her cast on stage, saying, “I’m so overwhelmed. Thanks to these amazing actors. I’ve got to get it together, I’ll see you in a minute.” Even Stanfield was seen wiping away tears, moved by the reaction from the crowd.

jennifer lawrence and robert pattinsonDie My Love cast received extended applause from the Cannes audienceGetty Images


Produced by Lawrence under her banner Excellent Cadaver, alongside Justine Ciarrocchi, Martin Scorsese, and others, the film marks her return to serious drama after her 2023 comedy No Hard Feelings. This is also her first appearance at Cannes since becoming a mother for the second time earlier this year.

There was a lighter moment on the red carpet too when Pattinson accidentally stepped on Lawrence’s trailing gown, leading to shared laughter and a quick apology from the actor.

jennifer lawrence and robert pattinsonA red carpet moment as Robert Pattinson shares a laugh with Jennifer LawrenceGetty Images


However, the night wasn’t without mishaps. A palm tree fell on a producer during the festivities, causing injury and leading to a temporary shutdown of part of the Croisette.

Despite the chaos, Die My Love has emerged as a standout at Cannes this year, both for its raw subject matter and strong performances. With such a response, the film is now being seen as a serious contender not only for the Palme d’Or but also for the upcoming awards season. A theatrical or streaming release date is yet to be announced.

cannes film festivaldie my lovelakeith stanfieldlynne ramsaymartin scorsesepostpartum depressionrobert pattinsonred carpetcannes 2025jennifer lawrence

