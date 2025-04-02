Jennifer Lawrence welcomes second child with Cooke Maroney

Jennifer Lawrence and her husband, Cooke Maroney, have welcomed their second child, expanding their family of three to four. The couple, who are already parents to their three-year-old son Cy, were seen taking a stroll in New York City just days after the baby’s arrival.

Although the couple has not publicly shared details about their new-born, insider sources have confirmed the news. The Hunger Games actress and Maroney have been married since October 2019, tying the knot in a private ceremony at the historic Belcourt of Newport mansion in Rhode Island.

The Oscar-winning actress embraces motherhood once again as she expands her family with Cooke Maroney Getty Images





Lawrence first announced her pregnancy in October 2024 through a Vogue feature. The magazine’s Instagram post congratulated her, with representatives confirming the news. A source close to the actress later shared that she was thrilled about expanding her family, describing the timing as perfect. “She loves being a mom and couldn’t be happier to have another baby,” the insider revealed.

Since becoming a mother, Lawrence has taken a more selective approach to her acting career. In a 2023 interview with Cameron Diaz for Interview magazine, she spoke about prioritising her family over work. “There’s no squeezing in projects anymore. It’s just home, and it’s the best,” she said, emphasising that she carefully considers whether a role is worth time away from her child.

Lawrence and Maroney, parents to three-year-old son Cy, celebrate the arrival of their newest family member Getty Images





Known for her roles in films like Silver Linings Playbook, American Hustle, and X-Men, Lawrence continues to balance Hollywood and motherhood. Her upcoming project, Die, My Love, is set for release in 2025.

Jennifer Lawrence flaunting her baby bump at The Hollywood Reporter Event Getty Images





While the name of the newest addition to the family remains undisclosed, fans have long admired Lawrence’s ability to keep her personal life private while remaining one of the most celebrated actors of her generation.