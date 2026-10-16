Ranbir Kapoor’s 'Ramayana' event look featured a £7,200 watch with a story to tell

Highlights

Ranbir Kapoor wore a Jacob & Co. Epic X Ram Janmabhoomi Rose Gold Special Edition watch at the Ramayana international trailer launch in Bengaluru.

Priced at approximately £7,200, the timepiece features engravings inspired by the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, Lord Rama and Lord Hanuman.

The actor spoke about the responsibility of portraying Lord Rama in the upcoming film.

Ranbir Kapoor caught attention at the international trailer launch of Ramayana in Bengaluru on 15 October, but it was a detail in his luxury watch that stood out.

The actor wore a Jacob & Co. Epic X Ram Janmabhoomi Rose Gold Special Edition timepiece, priced at Rs 78 lakh (approximately £7,200). The watch combines luxury design with religious and cultural imagery linked to the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

What makes Ranbir Kapoor’s £7,200 watch special?

The Jacob & Co. timepiece features intricate engravings inspired by Ram Janmabhoomi. These include a miniature depiction of the Ram Mandir, Lord Rama holding his bow and Lord Hanuman.

According to the product description on the Ethos Watches website, inscriptions of Hindu deities also feature on the dial and bezel. The design brings together the Epic X collection’s contemporary aesthetic and imagery associated with the landmark in Ayodhya.

The watch comes with an orange strap and a rose-gold clasp. Its detailed engravings are a defining feature of the special edition.

The Epic X collection was launched in 2015 and underwent a significant redesign in 2022, with refinements to the timepieces and the introduction of new materials.

How much do the other Ram Janmabhoomi watch editions cost?

The Ram Janmabhoomi timepiece is available in several variants, with prices varying according to the materials used.

The Titanium Edition is priced at Rs 35.88 lakh (approximately £3,300), while the Rose Gold Edition costs Rs 78 lakh (around £7,200). The Gold Edition ranges from Rs 83 lakh to Rs 1.08 crore, equivalent to approximately £7,650 to £9,950.

The wider Epic X India Edition collection also features designs inspired by four Indian landmarks: the Taj Mahal, India Gate, Gateway of India and Qutub Minar. These designs incorporate detailed two-dimensional representations made from titanium.

What did Ranbir Kapoor say about playing Lord Rama?

At the Bengaluru event, Ranbir spoke about the responsibility he felt when he was offered the role of Lord Rama in Ramayana.

“I could not believe that I was getting an opportunity to portray Shri Rama on screen. I didn't think I deserved it,” he said.

The actor also admitted that he had doubts about whether he could do justice to the faith and expectations of millions of people who hold Lord Rama close to their hearts.

However, he described the role as an opportunity to transform himself, understand Lord Rama and the Ramayana, and learn more about Indian culture and history.

Ranbir is set to portray both Lord Rama and Lord Parshurama in the screen adaptation, directed by Nitesh Tiwari. The Bengaluru event was attended by co-stars including Sai Pallavi and Yash, alongside director Tiwari and composer AR Rahman.

The launch also saw Ranbir greet fans in Kannada, earning loud cheers from the crowd. He joked that he had learnt only one line and hoped to learn more from Yash before meeting them again.