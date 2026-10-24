Ariana Grande swaps her signature ponytail for a retro ‘Betty Boop bob’

Highlights

Ariana Grande has debuted a shoulder-length brunette bob with flipped-up ends.

The playful hairstyle offers a retro twist on the classic bob and draws inspiration from cartoon character Betty Boop.

Celebrity hairstylists share how to recreate the look at home.

Ariana Grande is giving her signature ponytail a break with a fresh hairstyle that puts a playful, retro spin on the classic bob.

The singer and actress recently showcased a sleek, shoulder-length brunette cut with flipped-up ends in an Instagram post. Dubbed the ‘Betty Boop bob’, the look combines a polished finish with a playful silhouette inspired by the cartoon character’s distinctive curls.

Celebrity hairstylist Brandon Pietsch created the look, joking that Grande’s ponytail was “taking a hiatus”. The transformation also adds to the growing popularity of bob hairstyles this autumn.

Ariana Grande’s latest hair transformation

Grande has experimented with several hairstyles and colours throughout her career. She first became known for her cherry-red hair during her time as a Nickelodeon star before embracing the long brunette ponytail that became her signature look.

In 2022, she switched to platinum blonde for her role as Glinda in the film adaptation of Wicked. She maintained the golden look through 2025 before returning to a softer brown shade.

Her latest transformation marks another departure from the familiar ponytail, with the shorter cut giving her look a distinctly retro feel.

Celebrity hairstylist Mitchell Ramazon praised the balance between the bob’s polished shape and its playful finish, while fellow stylist Hayley Heckmann described the flipped ends as a way to add personality to a shorter hairstyle.

The look also has a ’90s-inspired quality, with the upturned ends lending movement to an otherwise sleek cut.

How to recreate Ariana Grande’s ‘Betty Boop bob’

The hairstyle can be recreated with the right cut, styling products and heat tools.

Ramazon recommends asking a hairstylist for a bob that sits around the chin, with a clean, strong outline to keep the ends looking full. For a blunt finish, he advises keeping layers to a minimum, as excessive layering can compromise the shape.

To style the look, begin with damp hair and apply a lightweight leave-in product and heat protectant. Blow-dry using a round brush to create smoothness and volume.

Once the hair is dry, use a flat iron or a 1.25-inch curling iron to create soft bends at the ends, directing them upwards and away from the face.

Brush through the hair to soften the flip and give it a natural finish. Complete the look with hairspray to hold the shape without making the hair feel stiff.

With its combination of a classic cut and playful styling, Grande’s ‘Betty Boop bob’ offers an alternative to the long hairstyles that have defined much of her career.