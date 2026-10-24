'Ramayana' trailer: The key difference between Ranbir Kapoor’s Rama in English and Hindi versions

Highlights
- The English trailer describes Ranbir Kapoor’s Rama as “not a God, but a man”, while the Hindi version identifies him as an incarnation of Vishnu.
- The Hindi trailer also adds dialogue about Yash’s Ravana seeking control over all three realms.
- Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana: Rise of a Legend is scheduled for a worldwide cinema release on November 5.
The new trailer for Ramayana: Rise of a Legend offers more than a glimpse of Ranbir Kapoor as Rama and Yash as Ravana. Comparing its English and Hindi versions reveals a notable difference in how the film introduces Rama, with one emphasising his humanity and the other making his divine identity explicit.
In the English trailer, a voiceover introduces Rama as “not a God, but a man”, presenting him as humanity’s hope against the threat posed by Ravana. The Hindi version, however, identifies Rama as an incarnation of Vishnu, placing greater emphasis on his divine origins.
The difference stands out in a film based on one of Hinduism’s most revered epics. It also shapes how the central character is introduced to audiences watching the two versions.
What the Hindi trailer reveals about Ravana
The differences extend beyond Rama. While both trailers establish Ravana as a powerful ruler whose ambition threatens the world, the Hindi version includes additional dialogue that spells out the scale of his ambitions.
Ravana declares his intention to rule all three realms: Dev Lok, the realm of the gods; Prithvi Lok, the Earth; and Paatal Lok, the underworld. The Hindi trailer also explains that his powers came through a boon from Vishnu.
The English trailer takes a more streamlined approach, focusing on Ravana’s threat and the confrontation that lies ahead. Yash’s character declares, “Before me, every head will bow”, establishing his determination to rule through fear.
One striking sequence shows Ravana confronting Indra, the king of the gods, played by Kunal Kapoor. Riding his divine elephant Airavata, Indra faces Ravana, who attacks and knocks the animal to the ground. The scene underlines Ravana’s formidable strength and willingness to challenge even the gods.
Rama’s vow to stop Ravana
The trailers also differ in how they present Rama’s determination to defeat Ravana. In the English version, Rama says, “If I don’t stop him, the world will fall”, before expressing his willingness to fulfil his destiny, even if it means killing Ravana.
The Hindi version expands on this resolve. Rama declares that all three realms will witness Ravana’s death and vows to find Lanka, wherever it may be.
These additional lines give the Hindi trailer more detail about the conflict driving the story, while the English version keeps its focus on Rama as the figure standing between humanity and destruction.
Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana: Rise of a Legend stars Ranbir Kapoor as Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Ravi Dubey as Lakshman and Sunny Deol as Hanuman.
Produced by Namit Malhotra, the film brings together composer Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman for its music, with visual effects handled by DNEG.
Ramayana: Rise of a Legend is scheduled to release in cinemas worldwide on November 5, ahead of Diwali.