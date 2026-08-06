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'Ramayana' AI lip-sync technology hailed as 'future of global cinema' after English trailer

The English trailer for Ramayana has put the spotlight on Brahma AI

'Ramayana' AI lip-sync technology hailed as 'future of global cinema' after English trailer

For Ramayana including Ranbir Kapoor, Yash and Sai Pallavi, reportedly recorded their own English dialogue

YouTube/ World Of Ramayana
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranAug 06, 2026
Gayathri Kallukaran

Gayathri Kallukaran is a junior journalist at Eastern Eye, with over two years of journalism experience, covering entertainment, culture, lifestyle, travel, and technology. Her areas of interest include human-interest stories, inclusive storytelling, and people-focused features.

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Highlights

  • Ramayana's English trailer has drawn attention for its AI-powered lip-sync technology, Brahma AI.
  • Fans praised the technology for matching actors' lip movements with English dialogue while retaining their original voices.
  • Some viewers believe the innovation could transform how films are released worldwide.

The English trailer for Ramayana has put the spotlight on Brahma AI, the artificial intelligence-powered lip-sync technology behind the film's multilingual release, with fans describing it as the "future of global cinema".

While the trailer largely mirrors the Hindi version released last week, audiences were quick to focus on how the technology synchronises the actors' lip movements with English dialogue, creating a more natural viewing experience.

Brahma AI takes centre stage

Developed by DNEG, Brahma AI is designed to localise films by matching an actor's mouth movements to dubbed dialogue across multiple languages.

For Ramayana, the principal cast, including Ranbir Kapoor, Yash and Sai Pallavi, reportedly recorded their own English dialogue, with the AI system adjusting their lip movements to match the performance rather than relying on traditional dubbing.

The aim is to preserve the actors' original expressions and vocal performances while making the film feel more authentic for international audiences.

Fans call it a breakthrough

The technology became the biggest talking point following the trailer's release.

Several viewers praised the seamless lip synchronisation, with one fan saying the voices retained the actors' original identity instead of sounding like conventional dubbed performances.

Others described Brahma AI as the "future of global cinema", suggesting it could change the way films are localised for global audiences. Many also highlighted how naturally the lip movements aligned with the English dialogue without affecting facial expressions.

Not all reactions were unanimous. Some viewers felt the dialogue delivery still sounded slightly artificial, although they acknowledged the lip-sync technology itself was impressive and could become even more polished by the time the film is released.

Ramayana, directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra, is scheduled to release on 6 November in multiple Indian languages, with international versions expected to use the AI-powered localisation technology.

ranbir kapoorartificial intelligencesai pallavinitesh tiwariramayana
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